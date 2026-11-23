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So many surprises came out of the midterm elections, and only one of them was the rout by Democrats over Republicans on Nov. 3 and in the days following.

There’s a lot to be unpacked as to what impact the $12.06 billion spent during the 2025-2026 election cycle had, according to AdImpact’s revised numbers post-election, but let’s start with the fact that the outlay was the most of any cycle on record and $460 million (4%) more than AdImpact’s last projection in June.

It’s also the first time a midterm election outspent a presidential election — which only portends even more to be spent in 2028’s presidential race.

What did we learn?

Why did Republicans fare so poorly when they outspent Democrat candidates overall? According to AdImpact, Republican candidates dropped $5.51 billion, a 27% hike over the 2024 cycle, compared to Dems’ $5.11 billion, which actually represented a 4% drop.

In light of that, it’s fair to ask whether political advertising still delivers the same impact and effect on voters as it had in a simpler media environment. More specifically, is TV still the way to influence voters? The answer leans toward no, since TV still attracted the most dollars, with both broadcast and streaming growing their ad dollars.

“Reaching voters and engaging them are two different things. Ads build awareness. On their own, they don’t persuade anyone or get them to the polls,” said Travis Trawick, CEO of FullPAC, a nonpartisan political technology firm. “The shift is from talking at voters to talking with them. The technology exists today to have two-way conversations at scale, see what’s landing and feed it straight back into strategy while there’s still time to act on it.”

The numbers generally support that tech-forward approach. Looking again at post-election AdImpact data, broadcast TV set a record $5.85 billion, up 9% from 2024, as its share of spend edged up from 48% to 49%. CTV rose 14% to $2.66 billion, while digital media rose 11% to $1.91 billion. Media losing share included cable (−7%), radio (−13%), and satellite (−7%).

But what about the hottest thing in media buying right now, creators? Political candidates turned to them heavily in this cycle. New research from creator marketing firm Kyra, which works with SharkNinja, H&M and L’Oréal to run influencer campaigns across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, showed a strong swing in influence for Democratic-leaning creators. D-leaning creator posts drew 329.9 million views from 923 posts by 146 creators, while Republican-leaning ones drew 37 million from 170 posts by 27 creators — about 9 to 1 in views and 5 to 1 in posts.

(One important caveat that Kyra noted in its research: its YouTube data is “thin [with 9.9 million views], and we don’t cover X, podcasts, Rumble or long-form YouTube, where right-leaning creators are widely thought to be stronger.”)

Political ad tech firms are noticing that influence. “When you can have trusted messengers really resonating with an audience, whether you’re trying to sell a product or convince someone to vote for a candidate, having that trusted messenger is really a powerful thing,” explained Mark Jablonowski, CEO of DSPolitical, an ad-tech firm that works with candidates mostly on the Democratic side of the aisle. “Having the social sphere of people responding to the news and clipping and sharing in a very organic and viral way is an important thing.”

Jablonowski said Republicans have historically utilized the MAGA network of influencers much more effectively in the past. “This was one of the first years that Democrats really spent significant resources and time on focusing on this, and it was definitely a component of their success,” he said, although he argued that the critical issues of broken promises, war and inflation had the single largest effect on the voter swing —far more than any media strategy had.

What about 2028?

There’s little doubt even more ad dollars will be poured into the next presidential election than we witnessed this year. And it will start sooner than ever, with 2027 possibly enjoying more of a windfall of primary spending than any off-year, said Jablonowski. He cited local down ballot races as contributing to that expected increase.

“When we’re looking to 2028, we’re going to see more of these advanced technologies being attainable by the down ballot races,” he said. “You’re just going to see all of the local races really utilizing this best in class tech because it is available and consumable.”

FullPAC’s Trawick agreed that 2028 will break all the records that have been set before in every election cycle, presidential or midterm. “The question is whether campaigns keep spending the same way,” he saod. “They shouldn’t. 2027 and 2028 call for a different approach, and it starts with the calendar. The campaigns that win will plan earlier: introduce the candidate, build relationships and test messages long before broadcast rates spike.”

As far as preferred media, Jablonowski expects to see not only more CTV/streaming and creator investment by candidates, but also digital audio/streaming. “The plumbing has finally been plumbed in, where you can address audiences at scale through streaming audio, whether it be podcast or or music,” he said.

StackAdapt’s political team, in an email to Digiday, said its expects well-funded presidential candidates could start buying ads to build name recognition as early as Q2 or Q3 next year, depending on when they enter the race.

Expect to see TV, particularly linear, used less and in different ways. “Money follows what can be measured. We can expect to see more spending on channels that reach a specific voter and show you whether it worked: texting, CTV and streaming and targeted digital,” said Trawick. “Broadcast won’t disappear, but late-cycle saturation gets harder to justify. Three weeks of TV at peak rates, aimed at people who already voted early, is the first line item that should get a hard look. The bigger shift is the calendar, not the channel. Early voting turned election day into a season, and budgets have to be built for the whole season.”

Color by numbers

There’s really only one set of numbers that was important last week: sales of Grand Theft Auto’s 6th installment. According to Sensor Tower (numbers that have not yet been confirmed by Rockstar Games) pre-orders and first-day sales exceeded 24.5 million copies, generating approximately $2.36 billion. It’s widely considered one of the biggest entertainment blockbusters in any medium ever. So, if your brand isn’t too worried about brand safety or adjacency to hardcore content, maybe GTA 7, whenever that comes out, is the place to be.

Takeoff & landing

Some big accounts landed last week, and Omnicom appears to have been the biggest beneficiary, thanks to its IPG acquisition. For starters the holdco successfully retained Bristol Myers Squibbs ’ U.S. media, which had been held by IPG; the holdco added the Pharma giant’s healthcare professional business too. Separately, Hearts United, the recently merged result of Mediahub and Hearts & Science, retained Pinterest’s U.S. and U.K. media business, which had been handled by Mediahub.

appears to have been the biggest beneficiary, thanks to its IPG acquisition. For starters the holdco successfully retained ’ U.S. media, which had been held by IPG; the holdco added the Pharma giant’s healthcare professional business too. Separately, Hearts United, the recently merged result of Mediahub and Hearts & Science, retained U.S. and U.K. media business, which had been handled by Mediahub. Independent Canvas is launching a new unit it’s dubbed ART Dept (AI Applied Research & Technology), an AI-powered solutions tool to help clients solve “complex business challenges through creativity, strategy, and technology.”

is launching a new unit it’s dubbed ART Dept (AI Applied Research & Technology), an AI-powered solutions tool to help clients solve “complex business challenges through creativity, strategy, and technology.” In other account moves: Dentsu’s iProspect landed for-profit fundraiser Omaze ’s U.K. media business … Havas Edge landed privacy and security app NordVPN as its U.S. agency partner.

landed for-profit fundraiser ’s U.K. media business … landed privacy and security app as its U.S. agency partner. Personnel moves: Stagwell’s Gale agency hired agency vet Michael Dobson to be managing director, media … True Media Canada, (owned by True Independent Holdings) hired Kristin Wozniak to be its president, coming over from Cosmo5, where she served as chief growth and data officer for North America … Performance agency Net Conversion named Kristina Canada as its first-ever agency president, and Rob Gallardo as CMO.

Direct quote



“John was one of the rare ones that could negotiate an entire marketplace — including sports, and he knew everything about the sports marketplace — but didn’t have to just be a specialist … with John leaving the business, we are going to be missing one of the true intellectual hearts of the buying side.” — Evergreen Trading COO Sean Moran on the looming retirement of Publicis Media’s chairman of PMX John Muszynski.

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