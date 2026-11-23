Last week, HUMAN Security claimed it has disrupted the largest publicly disclosed ad fraud operation by bid-request volume, uncovering a network of infected streaming devices generating up to 40 billion fraudulent ad requests daily.

Dubbed “BADBOX 3.0,” the scheme accounted for more than 4% of CTV traffic observed by HUMAN, using compromised Android TV boxes to impersonate legitimate streaming apps and generate advertising activity without viewers’ knowledge.

The Nov. 18 disclosure raises fresh questions about the effectiveness of CTV ad fraud detection — and how much fraudulent inventory slips through existing safeguards, important gaps for the industry to collectively plug as marketers increasingly spend ad dollars on such channels.

Inside the operation

According to HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence team, the situation involved a network of compromised, low-cost Android-based streaming devices running malware designed to generate fraudulent video advertising activity without their owners’ knowledge.

The operation was more than three times larger, by peak daily bid-request volume, than VASTFLUX, previously the largest publicly disclosed scheme measured on that basis.

Researchers linked elements of the malware distribution infrastructure to TXCZ, a Chinese electronics manufacturer, identifying connections involving device software, code repositories and command-and-control servers.

HUMAN also uncovered links to earlier BADBOX operations, including BADBOX 2.0, which was exposed in 2025 and involved more than 10 million compromised devices across 222 countries and territories.

The latest discovery illustrates how fraud operations can reconstitute themselves following earlier disruptions, adapting their infrastructure and techniques to evade detection.

How infected TVs generated fake traffic

The malware then installed advertising software on infected devices, allowing video commercials to play in hidden windows while users continued watching television or navigating their streaming interfaces.

The resulting advertising requests impersonated legitimate CTV applications, making the inventory appear authentic to downstream buyers.

Some fraudulent requests also originated from residential proxy networks, helping disguise their source as ordinary household internet traffic.

HUMAN identified 11 proxy networks in which compromised devices could be enrolled without their owners’ consent, effectively turning consumer internet connections into infrastructure available for third-party use. Separately, researchers uncovered spoofed server-side ad insertion traffic, in which fraudulent requests purported to represent advertisements inserted into streaming sessions that did not actually exist.

How much did advertisers lose?

The scale of the operation is considerable, although its financial impact remains unclear.

Crucially, the 40 billion figure represents bid requests, not completed advertising transactions or billable impressions. Consequently, it cannot be used to calculate advertiser losses without establishing how much fraudulent inventory was purchased.

Hence, the question remains: what proportion of the 40 billion daily bid requests became paid impressions? And how much money was spent on invalid inventory?

However, due to the intricacies of online ad auctions – where CPMs can vary significantly – HUMAN was unable to provide an exact dollar amount when asked about the financial impact of the operation.

Nonetheless, sources approached by Digiday estimated that BADBOX 3.0 could potentially have cost advertisers millions of dollars per day at its height.

Shailin Dhar, partner at Futureproof TMT, cautioned against equating the operation’s 40 billion daily bid requests with actual advertiser losses, noting that CTV supply audited by his firm since 2024 has averaged a fill rate of approximately 2%. He further counseled that fraudulent inventory originating from low-end applications and devices could perform considerably worse.

At this juncture, it’s worth considering that enormous volumes of fraudulent auction traffic do not necessarily translate into equivalent volumes of wasted advertising expenditure. At an illustrative fill rate of 0.5% and realized revenue of $3 per thousand impressions, 40 billion daily requests would generate approximately $600,000 in revenue. However, Dhar stressed that such calculations should not be mistaken for evidence of the operation’s actual earnings.

Nevertheless, the operation’s ability to masquerade as legitimate streaming inventory highlights potential weaknesses in how CTV advertising transactions are authenticated.

In-built vulnerabilities

CTV has become an increasingly important channel for advertisers seeking to reach audiences migrating from traditional television. However, its programmatic infrastructure also presents opportunities for fraudsters to exploit fragmented supply paths and inconsistent verification practices.

BADBOX 3.0 demonstrates how apparently legitimate app identifiers, residential IP addresses and video ad requests can be combined to manufacture the appearance of genuine viewing activity. The question is whether existing safeguards can consistently identify such behavior before advertisers are charged.

Futureproof’s Dhar questioned the effectiveness of existing verification safeguards, arguing that private marketplaces and curated deals remain vulnerable because of limited device, content, and connection signals, alongside excessive confidence in identity matching.

There is roughly a 90% chance that at least one comparable operation is running without public identification Shailin Dhar, Futureproof TMT

“My personal estimate is roughly a 90% chance that at least one comparable operation is running without public identification,” he told Digiday, while acknowledging that its scale and financial impact remain unknown.

Per Shar’s assessment, effective CTV verification requires persistent checks throughout the advertising supply chain, rather than relying exclusively on pre-bid or post-bid detection.

For now, HUMAN says customers using its Ad Fraud Defense service are protected against the operation’s associated attacks, while its researchers continue monitoring the perpetrators for further adaptations.

Separate findings

The findings come roughly a month after a separate investigation by ad security firm Confiant and researchers at Citizen Lab exposed how online advertising infrastructure was used to distribute spyware, highlighting another vulnerability in the digital advertising ecosystem.

That investigation, detailed in research published by Citizen Lab, found that Israeli company Discover-Tech exploited targeted advertising mechanisms to deliver zero-click spyware, including attacks against devices at Al Jazeera.

While the two operations differed in their objectives — one targeting advertising budgets, the other facilitating surveillance — both illustrate how infrastructure designed to connect advertisers with audiences can be repurposed for malicious activity.

The broader concern is that BADBOX 3.0 is another iteration of an established threat rather than an isolated incident — and that dismantling one operation does not necessarily eliminate the infrastructure or incentives behind the next.