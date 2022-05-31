Awards

Shopify, Frequence, Piano and Slate are among this year’s Digiday Technology Awards finalists

E-commerce, sustainability and influencer marketing emerged as focus points in this year’s Digiday Technology Awards shortlist. As a cookie-less environment approaches, the submissions made it clear that companies are leaning into — and driving for even more creativity with — programmatic and monetization platforms.  Shopify earned a nomination for Best E-Commerce Technology. Brands and creators […]

By Digiday Awards

