He’s equally comfortable at the negotiating table or on skates in an ice rink.

He doesn’t do it himself but he knows principal media is part of the business.

He’s said to have once humbled the CEO of a major cable network group by holding back $200 million of his clients’ media spend when that CEO tried to bully him into big price increases.

He’s the longest-serving head of investment in media. And now, John Muszynski, legendary media investment executive with Publicis Media, plans to retire.

After 45 years at one holding company and negotiating nearly as many upfronts over that span, the chairman of Publicis Media Exchange (PMX) U.S., is stepping down from a full-time role this year, although he plans to continue to consult with the holdco.

Chicago-based Muszynski, who oversees decision-making on what Publicis estimates to be 40% of the U.S. video marketplace inventory, is arguably the last of the old-school heads of investment that have seen the upfronts morph into the byzantine bazaar it is today.

“For nearly five decades, I’ve had a front row seat to the industry’s transformation,” Muszynski told Digiday. “It’s gone from three networks to always-on content spanning the entire digital ecosystem. It’s been fascinating to be a part of it all.”

The avid ice hockey fan, hunter and fisherman (when he’s not negotiating) got his start in 1981 as a planner for Leo Burnett’s burgeoning media unit, handling longtime Publicis clients including Kimberly-Clark, McDonald’s and Kellogg’s. That unit eventually became standalone media agency Starcom, for which he rose to CEO of Starcom USA from 2005-2009. He then helped to build Spark Foundry from a 65-person boutique into a 3,000-person media agency.

In 2016, Publicis formed Publicis Media Exchange, which harnessed the collective buying clout of what was then Starcom, Mediavest, Spark, Zenith, Optimedia and Blue 449 media agencies. He was the lead negotiator when that formed, and became chairman of the group in 2022.

The execs who sat across from him at the negotiating table said they always felt they got a fair shake — in part because Muszynski always came prepared, was knowledgable and true to his word.

“John has been a tremendous influence on generations of marketers, agency team members and publishers,” said Mark Marshall, chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal. “He has always put his clients’ objectives at the forefront and pushed all of us to deliver for those clients. He is the epitome of ‘a handshake is his word’.”

Rita Ferro, president, global advertising, disney, was even more personal in her assessment of working with Muszynski. “John is a legend in this business and from the moment we met, he became a trusted partner and more importantly a dear friend,” she said.

Sean Moran, COO at Evergreen Trading agency, who negotiated with Muszynski during his 24 years as an ad sales exec with Viacom until 2020, thinks of Muszynski as a contemporary of the old-school buyers of the TV business, from Grey Advertising’s Jon Mandel to UM’s Donna Wolfe, and from Omnicom’s John Swift to GroupM’s Rino Scanzoni.

“When I was running MTV and we had a big upfront event, and had to get people there, if I could get John Muszynski to fly in and come to my event, that was a huge win,” said Moran. ”He represented so much gravitas. Obviously he controlled a lot of budgets, but it was also because he was so smart and yet had such empathy for good people. You couldn’t bullshit him. He was a good Midwestern guy who could talk about a great deal over over a steak, but he did his homework and knew his numbers.”

Moran said Muszynski often set the marketplace as “the main controller” of the upfronts. “One of his negotiating tactics was, ‘Yeah, I haven’t seen everything, but boy, it looks down’,” said Moran. “If he respected your inventory, you could do a deal with him fairly quickly and cut through the chaff. He was known to pull that with one or two people that were at the front of the line, and protect his clients. He would therefore set the marketplace for himself. It was very smart.”

Although Muszynski will retire from his full-time position at PMX, he will stay on to consult through 2027, working with Joel Lunenfeld who leads PMX globally and Mark Griffin, who oversees all investment in the U.S. as chief investment officer.