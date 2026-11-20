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However the holdcos settle the question of whether the CEO route counts as due diligence, Deloitte Digital and Accenture Song got there first, and both have started selling marketing in the C-suite with a fresh push.

Deloitte Digital’s offer is Converge, an operating system that strings together AI agents to run marketing and sales work, from research and briefs through to campaign deployment and deal tracking. Some of the agents are Deloitte’s own. Others are ones a client already runs elsewhere, and the whole thing plugs into the tools and clout contracts a brand is already paying for. Marketing and sales versions are live, with commerce on the way, and Deloitte pitches them as one front-office system tied to revenue, which it calls “brand to cash.” Because it’s sold as a license that stretches across sales, marketing and service, it needs sign-off well above the CMO, which suits a consulting firm that’s used to having those conversations.

Accenture Song’s play in media, a market it has circled in the U.S. for years without committing. In September, it moved Melissa Fein, who built its media planning and buying business in Australia and New Zealand after leaving Initiative in 2024, to New York as U.S. media lead. This month it posted a job for a head of media strategy for the Americas. The ad describes a “new world media practice” with no legacy systems to protect, and asks for an AI-first strategist” to lead planning, build new tools and become the person senior clients call before a brief exists.

Candidates need hands-on command of econometrics, incrementality testing and attribution plus experience in big-spending categories like financial services, telecommunications, automotive and health. Those are the categories where the ANZ team won Australia Post and Mediabank. Accenture Song Ndidi Oteh has kept quiet on specifics, saying only that whatever it does in media won’t take traditional forms.

“The real prize is the conversation before the brief,” said Steve Boehler, founder of agency consultancy the Mercer Island Group. ”If you help define the business problem, design the operating model and decide how success will be measured, you are competing long before an agency review begins.”

Both plays echo what the holdcos have spent 18 months engineering: operating systems that run a client’s marketing for it and media businesses that sell more than buying. The consultants may have the better shot at making either one stick. They already sit with the CEOs, CIOs and CFOs who sign off on systems spanning sales, marketing and service and installing that kind of software is their day job. A holdco operating system, rightly or wrongly, still reads as an agency tool, built partly to make the agency cheaper to run. Accenture also arrives in the U.S. media with no legacy buying business to protect, so it can lead with measurement and tools before it has to sell buying power.

Whether any of this translates is another matter. Consultancies have been trying to crack advertising for the best part of a decade, after all, and the media buying business still rewards a scale Accenture doesn’t yet have in the U.S. Then again, now is arguably as good a time as any for them to try, if not better. With Omnicom and IPG combined, big advertisers are down to three holdcos, and some are skipping the pitch one so a credible alternative has rarely been more useful. AI is also pushing decisions about how marketing works into rooms where the CFO and CIO sit, which consultancies have been in for years. And a C-suite that takes a closer look at marketing will start asking how agencies make their money, from data fees to principal media, which is an awkward question for any firm with a buying business to defend.

“The consultancies may have an advantage in getting invited to design the system,” said Boehler. “That is not the same as proving they can run marketing better. The client still needs evidence of better decisions, better work and better business outcomes, not just fewer handoffs.”

All of which makes the Publicis-WPP episode look a little quaint, partly because it was never quite the fight it was billed as. Sadoun spent months telling investors that Publicis was winning big accounts without a pitch. Rose, asked about it by an analyst, called it “this pitchless CEO handshake thing that I keep getting asked about” and said decisions that big deserve careful consideration. Publicis answered with an open letter treating that line as her theory, and the coverage did the rest. Somewhere along the way, a question about how clients choose agencies turned into a row about manners.

What got lost was the shift both CEOs were describing. Big advertisers are increasingly buying data, identity and AI infrastructure, which a six-week parade of slide decks was never built to judge, so some now test one partner in depth instead of auditioning several. Those decisions are also moving up the organization chart, to executives who sign off on systems not campaigns. That’s how consultancies have always been bought. Deloitte and Accenture are built for long, technical evaluations run by CFOs and CIOs, and while the holdcos; remarks were being turned into a grudge march one launched a system that needs the c-suite’s signature and the other started building a U.S. media practice designed to win it.

“Client CEOs and CMOs pay attention to CEOs of holdcos, especially when a transition in agency leadership occurs and the agency CEO conducts outreach to key clients,” said Gartner analyst Jay Wilson. “But most recognize that while agency CEOs may set a direction for the agency, that direction may be slow to take hold – or never take hold – within the agency teams doing the actual day-to- day work. A strong relationship with, or aversion to, an agency chief executive is usually more consequential at smaller, independent agencies.”

Whatever gets agreed in the c-suite, someone still has to do the work.

“The consultants don’t have to copy the incumbent model to compete,” said Boehler. “But they still have to do the work: plan, negotiate, deliver, reconcile and prove results. A different model is a proposition until clients experience the difference.”

Cinema advertising is still sold the old-fashioned way. A Danish ad tech firm wants to change that

Cinema admissions have climbed back on the strength of a fuller blockbuster slate and much of the ad money that shifted to digital during lockdowns stayed put. Most screens still sell their preshow through sales houses that have always sold offline.

Mikkel Hagedorn, a WPP and Omnicom alum, has spent five or six years building a platform that lets buyers book cinema spots programmatically, target them against specific films and count impressions straight off ticket sales. The company is live in Denmark and Finland, where sales houses have handed it two minutes of a 15-minute preshow at a base CPM of around €75. Hagedorn’s bet is that exhibitors can bring cinema into the digital ad market while keeping the premium pricing newspapers gave away when they went programmatic.

His company, called Cinemataztic, gives buyers two ways to purchase inventory: first, agencies already running programmatic campaigns can reach the inventory through supply-side platforms and demand-side platforms such as Smartclip Google’s DV360 respectively, which lets cinema sit inside budgets that were going to be spread across other channels anyway, Advertisers who would rather skip the intermediary fees can book directly through Hagedorn’s own interface.

Either way, the buyer can pick what individual film they want to target, so a brand could run only against the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday movie if it likes. The impressions they buy come straight from exhibitors’ ticketing systems, which means one ticket sold counts as one impression. There are “no multipliers here,” said Hagedorn, a dig at the audience multipliers that inflate numbers elsewhere in media.

There’s also a performance bent to the inventory. Audiences log into a pre-show game, which feeds real-time targeting data and lets advertisers push vouchers to their phones. Hagedorn pointed to a Specsavers campaign as an example. On lead generation campaigns, he claimed an average click-through rate of 10%, a figure display buyers stopped dreaming about years ago.

So far a lot of the money has come from digital agencies edging up the funnel into brand work. Hagedorn said he has seen little cannibalisation of advertisers still buying cinema the old way. He said the business has grown 50% a year and forecasts the same for next year, when the company expands into Sweden, Thailand and a third, bigger market he wouldn’t share.

Even so, the programmatication of cinema will be a slow burn. Advertising is still its third-largest revenue line after tickets and concessions. Most hand it entirely to sales houses on contracts of three to five years and only learn that demand is falling when the next guarantee shrinks. Hagedorn has been warning them about this for years. “They cannot stay offline forever,” he said.

Grand Theft Attention: Brands hijack the GTA 6 launch

Brands that gatecrash cultural moments tend to stick to tournaments and royal weddings, and they rarely pick a game that lets players mug strangers in a fake Florida. Grand Theft Auto, the culture-warping franchise, is the exception, and its sixth installment is drawing the kind of guerilla marketing normally reserved for FIFA and the Olympics.

KFC Australia came up with an excuse for skipping work — a funeral for a fictional woman named “Ann Alibi. The service was at KFC Robina on the Gold Coast on the day the game launched (November 19), with an 11am service conventionally scheduled during working hours, which the restaurant chaun said “honours Ann’s final wishes. For mourners who can’t get there it is livestreaming the occasion and offering free KFC delivery. The Weather Channel forecast the weather for Leonida, the game’s fictional state, using screenshots from the game. Meanwhile, EA Sports had Madden NFL 27 ask players not to delete it on their console’s hard drive to free up space for GTA 6. In Malaysia, ChipsMore released an “18 Unrestricted” cookie for gamers too young to buy the game. Lidl Czech Republic turned the weekly shop into a GTA-style mission. Logitech gave its staff the day off, and Xfinity offered a 15-day wifi speed boost so the download wouldn’t drag.

Anyone trying to keep up can follow the running tally at GTA6Brands.com, an independent tracker run by Mike Litman that logs a new stunt each day for his GTA 6 Marketing News podcast. Hardly anything in culture still sets off that kind of scramble across so many brands at once, and with GTA the explanation is scale.

“I’ve tracked over 290 brand moves around GTA 6 so far, including around 130 unofficial activations,” said Litman. “That’s a remarkable amount of marketing activity orbiting a product launch, particularly when so many of those brands have no formal relationship with Rockstar. What’s interesting is the range of brands getting involved.”

With media this fragmented, marketers have a shortlist of moments when a mass audience shows up at the same time, and most of those moments involve a ball. GTA earned its spot on that list over 13 years. When GTA 5 launched in 2013 it made $1 billion in three days, which owner Take Two called a rate faster than any other video game, film or other entertainment product has ever managed. For context, Marvel’s “The Avengers” movie took 19 days to reach that number. In the years since it launched, the game has since surpassed 230 million units sold worldwide across three console generations. The wait for the sequel turned into an event of its own. GTA 6’s second trailer received 475 million views across all platforms within 24 hours of its release, beating the 365 million in 24 hours for Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine film. Take Two has issued $8 billion for its 2027 guidance for the fiscal year the game launches in. For a brand that wants a crowd all watching the same thing at once, that’s about as close to a World Cup final as entertainment gets, and nobody has to get past FIFA’s lawyers.

“I think the fascinating thing is that GTA 6 has achieved something usually reserved for the World Cup or Super Bowl, but without the stadium, the broadcast rights or the traditional sponsorship machinery,” said Litman. “It’s become a cultural event in its own right. And brands aren’t waiting for permission to participate.”

A few did get permission, though. Rockstar’s list of official partners is short and made up mostly of platforms. Sony signed an exclusive marketing deal, which put a “Plays Best on PS5” tag on the game’s official channels. Netflix got the “Extended Look” trailer six trailers before YouTube in August, in what Take Two boss Strauss Zelnick called a “groundbreaking partnership”. YouTube is running a 24-hour launch live livestream from its own channel, and the Miami Heat have redesigned court, custom uniforms and Vice City merchandise.

What we’ve heard

“Nike is going back to its roots and what built the brand: cultural relevance through people who have the trust of a community. It is a bold choice when most advertising pitches are about AI. Nike uses AI too, as a tool, but clearly shows it understands that what stays scarce is trust. Trust comes from identity and proximity: who is speaking, and how close they are to the community listening. It also shows what creators and athletes must build to ask a brand like Nike for more than just a campaign fee. Most of them are offering access to an audience that belongs to a social or tech platform, targeted and measured with the data that the platform makes available. Global stars aside, only those who directly own the relationship with their audience and their data can negotiate a share of the long-term value.”

— Alessandro De Zanche, founder of media consultancy ADZ Strategies on Nike’s bet on creators to drive growth.

Numbers to know

$70.7 million: The total amount that U.S. advertisers spent on ChatGPT ads during October

$83: The initial share price for Anthropic when the company went public

$24.6 billion: The total that U.S. B2B digital ad spend is expected to reach by the end of 2026

$1.65 billion: Total in pre-order sales ahead of the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6 launch

What we’re reading

Italy fines Meta €805m over accessing users’ photos

Italy has fined Meta €805m for scanning about 20 million Android users’ Facebook photo galleries without proper consent, and Meta plans to appeal, according to the BBC.

Meta Testing New Prediction-Market App With Employees

Meta staff are testing Takes, an internal prediction-market app where people bet points called “cred” instead of real money, and there’s no word yet on a public launch, per The Wall Street Journal.

Inside YouTube’s Co-View Policy

YouTube now adds an estimated number of viewers watching on TVs to public view counts, based on a statistical model rather than device monitoring, though this doesn’t change creator payouts, according to The Publish Press.

TikTok Outpaces Instagram on Brand Engagement Despite Equal Reach, Report Finds

A Dash Social report finds that brand posts on TikTok and Instagram reach roughly the same audience, but TikTok earns a higher engagement rate by views (3.9% versus Instagram’s 2.6%), per Net Influencer.

What we’ve covered

Substack job listing hints at a bigger advertising push in 2027

Substack’s new payments job listing includes exploring ads around 2027, a clear change from its earlier “distant future” line on advertising.

In Graphic Detail: Welcome to the agentic commerce quarter

Holiday 2026 is shaping up as the first season in which AI shopping agents actually complete purchases, though it’s still early: only 31% of consumers say they’re likely to let an agent buy without reviewing the purchase first.

Mail Metro Media’s next creator play is representing them

Mail Metro Media, the Daily Mail’s ad sales arm, is building an in-house talent agency to represent its creators, which raises an obvious conflict between selling audiences to brands and getting the best deals for the talent.

Inside Nike’s plan to turn creators into brand builders

Nike said it will give creators, local cultural voices, and everyday participants a larger role in building its brand, moving beyond big campaigns and superstar deals.