Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 spawned its own cottage industry in the creator economy.

Creators have spent months building toward the official launch today with hype videos teasing 24-hour marathons from top streamers like Kai Cenat and Darren Jason “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr., and others dipping back into GTA 5 to capitalize on the buzz. GTA 5 was the fourth most-watched video game on the platform in the last week, according to Twitch Tracker. Pre-launch GTA 6 views topped 40 billion views on YouTube, according to a spokesperson.

The creator economy looks very different from when GTA 5 launched in 2013. This time, some creators have found ways to access GTA 6 early by switching regions, building anticipation before the official release. The day before launch, on November 18, it broke the all-time launch week streaming record with 7.88 million concurrent views, according to Steam Charts. Over the weekend, video game reviewers, streamers, musicians and athletes will play in the immersive game world and the real city it’s inspired by, Miami, Florida.

Platforms and creators are turning the launch into an event. YouTube will hold a 24-hour livestream featuring top creators (who have a combined reach of 400 million subscribers), while Twitch and Kick will give away thousands of copies of the game to viewers. Top creators are renting mansions in Miami for their own stream-a-thons; others will hit all of the IRL hotspots Rockstar has transformed to mirror their in-game counterparts. Hundreds of brands will activate around the game launch, both as official and unofficial sponsors.

“The scale of this is hard to even wrap our heads around,” said Ashray Urs, head of Streamlabs, who said he hasn’t seen this level of interest in getting involved in streaming since the COVID pandemic.

The immense popularity of GTA 6, which earned $1.5 billion in revenue before anyone could even play it, is both a boon and a hurdle for the creator economy. Streaming platforms will be inundated with live feeds. Standing out will be difficult, but crucial. Brand partnerships can pay dividends, but your content will need to meet expectations.

Creators have been preparing for this moment for over a year, and two separate delays have only further complicated things. “Everyone has been thinking about this moment. Are you going to do a marathon? Are you going to do casual streams? Are you going to do video on demand [VOD] on YouTube?” said Reed Duchscher, CEO and founder of management company Night Media. “A lot of our clients are just going to be constantly streaming.”

Cody “Clix” Conrad, a professional Fortnite player and streamer with 8.7 million followers on Twitch, is missing esports tournaments to make GTA 6 content, telling Digiday he and a group of his creator friends are renting a house to stream 24/7 (other streamer cohorts, including Vanoss Gaming, are doing something similar). The budget is “under 50k for the entire week” to create content, which he says is the “most efficient marketing spend of the week.”

Duchscher said Night Media’s top streamers, which include Kai Cenat and Darryl Dwayne “DDG” Granberry Jr., aren’t just video game creators, and GTA isn’t necessarily their biggest event of the year (Cenat’s Streamer University pulls in millions of viewers and big brand partnerships). Still, he’s expecting they’ll have double their typical concurrent viewership. “We’re quite confident Kai’s going to have over 100,000 concurrents on his live stream,” Duchscher said.

But Cenat has a built-in audience. For other creators, standing out may be tougher: Experts expect “tens of thousands of live streamers” to play GTA 6 in the coming days. Some think creators will have to “lean heavily” into short-form GTA 6 content to stand out.

“There’s going to be a million moments that occur while you play the game over the weekend, [and creators will need to be] the most entertaining reaction of playthrough of those moments,” Conrad said.

Others should take advantage of the game’s ties to the real world. “The landmarks that were in Vice City [the fictional city in GTA 6], are probably the areas where you stream from,” Duchscher suggested. “You have to get really creative because the clippable moments are going to matter so much more.”

Another strategy for the coming weeks: Skip GTA 6 altogether. Nevada Carney, head of strategy at Mutiny, the gaming arm of social-first creative agency Saylor, said some of their partners are thinking about “counter programming.”

“Smaller creators who know it’s going to be so flooded with GTA might be more inclined to stream some other games that are two, three, or four on the list,” Carney said.

Brand theft auto

It’s a crowded creator field, but one that has been preparing for well over a year, planting partnership seeds that will blossom in the next few weeks. There have been some serious setbacks: Grand Theft Auto 6 was originally slated to release last fall, then delayed to this spring, then again to today. Those delays messed with brand budgets and partnership plans.

“We thought this game was going to come out much earlier, and so we’ve had to move these back, which has then affected budget and has moved budget out of the fiscal year into another fiscal year, and we’ve had to then renegotiate,” Duchscher said.

Conrad said he doesn’t have any specific partnerships for his upcoming marathon, but hosted an IRL event in Miami themed around GTA 6 with his sponsor, JBL, the day before launch.

Noah Eichen, executive creative director at Mutiny, said the brands they work with have pushed planned partnerships and activations into late December or early next year to accommodate.

“There’s a lot of allocation of budgets that happens that way, just to kind build around this behemoth, knowing that it’s coming…it’s unavoidable. But I think that everyone’s been planning for it for so long that a lot of those budgets got shored up a long time ago,” Eichen said.

Interestingly, brand safety appears to be less of a concern than in the past, according to Mike Murphy O’Reilly, chief revenue officer at Dexerto. “GTA has always been one of those things for brands that, when you talk about advertising or doing something in gaming […] it’s at the top of that list as an absolute no,” he said. “GTA 6…the moment is big enough they’re willing to break their brand safety rules.”

There’s also the expectation that GTA 6 will have a very long tail. The game is launching without its infamous multiplayer mode, which kept the previous installment alive and thriving for 13 years. That mode, known as GTA Online, spawned role-playing communities of content creators (known as GTA RP) that drew millions of eyes and sponsors.

“Brands are trying to figure out the longevity of the partnerships…if they can’t get into GTA now, they know their brand can get into episodic type content that will be started with RP,” said Carney. “Brands are scrambling at the moment because they don’t know how to use their media spend…that seems like that’s the bigger question: What’s the long term play with GTA 6?”

The next few days will be flooded with GTA 6 content, clips, and brand activations. How that extends into the holidays and beyond into 2027, when Rockstar will release the game on PC and likely add its online component, remains to be seen.

“There couldn’t be more momentum headed into this game launch…I’m a little concerned it is going to have a hard time living up to the hype,” said Duchscher.

Eichen thinks creator creativity may keep the hype train going. “It’s almost impossible to guess what’s going to come out of this because people are so creative…[creators are] going to build new things that we never imagined,” he said.