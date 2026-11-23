Reports of the media agency’s death remain greatly exaggerated. Its job description, however, is another story.

Advertisers are carving up the media operation with more intent, keeping the work that sits closest to the brand and handing the sprawling specialist stuff back to their agencies.

The shift has been playing out in fits and starts for the best part of a decade. COMvergence’s first Global Advertiser Survey shows how far its got. The media agency research firm polled 28 senior marketing, media, procurement and operations leaders at 21 global advertisers, who between them control more than $22 billion in media spend. A quarter of them buy or control media in-house. Of the rest, around a third are thinking about bringing spend in-house over the next 12 months.

“It’s a bit like a football club,” said Jon Williams, founder and chief creative officer at Freedom Works, a collective of senior agency execs who help brands build in-house teams. “You build your own academy and you’re proud of it. You still buy a striker when you need goals. You just don’t keep a dozen agents on the payroll in case.”

Hybrid is the default

Whether they’ve started in-housing or are still weighing it up, few advertisers want to take everything off their agency’s plate. Most would rather divide the work. Nearly 80% of respondents described their setup as hybrid, mixing internal teams with agency support. Fewer than 18% run media entirely in-house.

“The CMO isn’t always the one pushing,” said Scott Grenz, head of U.S. operations for COMvergence. “Much of the energy comes from internal media, procurement and data/analytics teams. They believe owning their data and getting full transparency are key to media effectiveness, and that often leads to bringing parts of the digital media scope in-house.

But the picture is changing.

“Agencies have become more transparent, and advertisers are looking at their media ecosystem as a whole, asking how best to use all their resources, internal and external, to hit their critical KPIs, said Grenz.

Which is to say the motive for in-housing has moved from saving money to getting better at specific things. Mars is staffing internal teams to get ready for agentic shopping, while Gap has gone as far as setting up its own entertainment studio. Lego brought programmatic in-house partly so it could make better informed calls on which ad tech vendors to use. Its agency, and its vendors, can expect sharper questions as a result.

“When I started out, the in-house studio was where ads went to get resized,” said Williams. “The agency did the thinking and the studio did the cutdowns. Nobody would say that now.”

Getting here took the best part of a decade. For most of that time, in-housing was a cost and transparency play with advertisers chasing cheaper media and a clearer view of where the money went. The ANA’s 2016 report on agency rebates gave plenty of them reason to look. Somewhere along the way, the question moved on to what their own teams could do faster or better.

Social goes first

In-house teams tend to go where the budgets are, which for most advertisers means digital. The largest group of respondents put 60% to 70% of total media spend into digital and plenty go higher, according to the report. Only a very small minority keep digital below 30%.

Unsurprisingly, social media is where advertisers are most willing to take the wheel. More than 85% of the in house operators in the survey run social themselves. Search display and programmatic trail at roughly 57%. The logic is simple enough. Social rewards fast decisions and direct access to audience data, both of which come easier when the team sits inside the business.

The same can’t be said of retail media, CTV and influencer marketing. They remain mostly agency-run, with relatively few advertisers taking them on directly. All three are fragmented and specialized enough to keep agencies in demand. Take Retail media. Its sprawl of networks and measurement approaches is the sort of mess advertisers seem happy to pay someone else to untangle. Several respondents still named influencer, commerce and retail media as where they’re experimenting with new models or looking for outside guidance.

“Building an in-house media practice is hard. It carries real risk, takes significant resources and requires capabilities many advertisers don’t have yet,” said Grenz.” Still, there are plenty of use cases across the industry, from big advertisers and small, and no single model has won out. Our data shows that many advertisers who have in-housed still work with a media agency. That’s the real takeaway: it isn’t all or nothing. Advertisers are working out the right mix of internal and external expertise to make their media effective.”

Crowded rosters with a shelf life

For all the talk of brands doing more on their own, agency rosters remain crowded. More than half (54) of the marketers COMvergence interviewed use more than one media agency and more than half bring in digital specialist agencies alongside their main one.

Still, that crowding probably won’t last. More than 80% of the advertisers working with multiple agencies plan to simplify or consolidate. They want specialist expertise and fewer partners at the same time — a tension that should keep the pitch consultants busy for a while.

“Some of it is procurement,” said Williams. “One in-house lead told us it took nine months to get a new supplier set up. Do that ten times and you’ll consolidate too. And AI is taking away a lot of the everyday work that used to keep four or five agencies busy.”

The offshore engine

Half of the respondents use global hubs, offshore resources or both. Their comments pointed to India, Colombia, Brazil, Mexico and other regional centers, mostly handling digital operations, programmatic buying, social execution and support work.

Advertisers see these setups as agency-run rather than as their own teams. That’s a handy calling card for holdcos selling scale. In fact, COMvergence expects hubs and offshore talent to become an even bigger differentiator for agencies as labor costs rise and more execution gets automated.

“There’s no universal ceiling,” said Grenz. “It comes down to how each advertiser weighs the risk and reward of in-housing against agency management. Agencies have made a strong case that they’re a critical partner, and they’ve shown they’re willing to work within whatever hybrid model a client wants.”

What advertisers want to know

Asked what they’d like more of, respondents pointed squarely at agency operating models, which made up more than 40% of all feedback. They want to see how peers structure internal teams, split work between brand and agency, govern media investment and run in-house functions.

The usual caveats apply to a report like this. Twenty one advertisers is a small sample so a handful of companies can swing a percentage by a lot. COMvergence plans to run the survey every year and the second edition should say more about the direction of travel than this first snapshot can.

Even so, the findings are a good encapsulation of how senior marketers at the largest advertisers see where things are headed.