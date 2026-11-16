Deloitte Digital takes the holdco operating system pitch straight to the CEO

CEOs have never cared much for holdcos. Enterprise solutions, on the other hand, get a meeting. Which makes Deloitte Digital’s new operating system for marketers an awkward one for the rest of the industry.

It’s sold as a license, though not the kind a CMO can approve alone. Designed eventually to stretch across sales, marketing, service and commerce, it’s the kind of deal Deloitte Digital’s U.S. CMO Mark Singer called a “more executive conversation.” That conversation happens in the C-suite, well above the marketing department where holdcos usually pitch.

The product is called Converge. It strings together AI agents, some built by Deloitte and others a client already runs elsewhere, to handle marketing and sales work from research and briefs through to campaign deployment and deal tracking. Two parts are live, a marketing operating system and a sales one, with a commerce version on the way. Singer pitched them as pieces of one front office system built around an idea the consulting firm calls “brand to cash” — every step of marketing and sales, from building a brand to closing a deal, should be traceable back to revenue.

“It’s not just about the agents, it’s about the task orchestration among them,” said Singer.

If that sounds familiar, it’s because holdcos have spent the better part of two years saying much the same. It carries more weight from a consulting firm, though, and Singer made a point of setting Deloitte’s version apart. The market is full of AI tools, he said, and “everybody’s doing a press release every 20 minutes on them.” Some exist to make an agency more efficient for its cleints. Others sell smarter work off the back of an owner’s media insights. Deloitte wants to build tools “that we hand off to our clients,” said Singer. From there, they can run them in-house or use them as a way of “rethinking their agency infrastructure,” he added.

A demo showed how that could play out. Umberto Castaldo, Deloitte Digital’s Marketing OS go-to-market lead, ran a campaign for a dummy sneaker brand. Agents passed the work along from market research and media modelling to the brief, the content, quality assurance and finally deployment into the brand’s existing mar tech. All those agents are routed into the consulting firm’s wider tech stack. Some of them draw on Deloitte’s own asset along the way. The research agent, for instance, can tap Deloitte’s own third-party data spine alongside client data.

Of those steps, content is doing a fair share of the selling, at least in the system’s current form. In the consulting firm’s view, brands have already paid for far more content than they’ve used.

Big brands have spent hundreds of millions, if not billions, on content over the past five years, Castaldo argued, and little of it has run recently. The system’s answer is to put that back catalog to work. Tagging agents can first relabel what sits in a brand’s asset library so other agents can find it. In the demo, those agents then built email and display ads for three audiences out of images and headlines the sneaker brand already had on file. Each asset is tracked from there, so the brand can see how it performs from one campaign to the next.

The sales side runs in parallel. Abe Awasthi, Deloitte Digital’s AI sales transformation leader, showed how its built around a seller’s day: the gap to quote, which deals need attention and where new demand might come from. That last job falls to an agent called Scout, which reads campaign results from the marketing side and matches them to a rep’s target customers. Administrators decide how far each agent can go, from suggesting to drafting to acting.

“Autonomy should be earned,” said Awasthi.

For now, most early clients are using the two halves separately, though Singer said some are starting to take both. Joint marketing and sales deals remain early, with one or two pitches in the past year, Singer said. As clients mature, he expects them to see the value in the “white space in between.”

The numbers so far

The consulting firm shared one result. A client gave half of its 300 business development reps the sales operating system. Over a three-month pilot, the response rate on their outbound emails went from 17% to around 56%. Once the rollout scaled, that settled in the 30s — roughly double the starting point. Quotas for the team up 20%, said Awasthi, and the client is hiring more reps. Marketing teams are similarly seeing early gains in throughput, said Castaldo, who didn’t share any specifics.

The bigger bet

Like everything the consulting firm has tried in advertising, Converge is designed to sit above it all, and Singer was blunt about where that leads. He expects “everything will be disrupted” across marketing services and said the shift is already underway. Four large clients he wouldn’t name are pulling their marketing into global capability centers, which he said is now possible without losing the personalization each market and language needs. Deloitte Digital already runs centralized functions like these for clients. They cover most of the marketing work, though brand advertising sits outside them. Setting up a function on that scale. Singer added, means building what he called “captive environments” for it.

In outsourcing, a “captive” is an operation a company owns and runs for itself. The brand keeps the people and the budget. The system they all work inside is another matter, and that’s what the largest marketing services groups are now chasing. Consulting firms like Deloitte have the advantage of already being in the room where that gets decided. The holdcos have been trying to get there for a while. At CES in January, Omnicom, Stagwell, Havas and WPP each unveiled agentic platforms built to sit on top of a client’s existing tools and run the work between them. WPP has since gone further, recasting itself as a single company with four divisions: WPP Media, WPP Production, WPP Enterprise Solutions and the newly-created WPP Creative. Publicis started earlier, paying $3.5 billion for Sapient in 2015 and $4.4 billion for Epsilon in 2019. Software companies are doing the same. Adobe used its conference earlier this month to introduce its end-to-end content supply chain product.

“One of the secret weapons of the management consultancy agencies in gaining market share during the past 10 years has been leveraging their established relationships with client CEOs, CIOs, and Boards of Directors,” said Gartner vp analyst Jay Wilson. “These relationships, and the credibility and sway those agencies have with those executives often allowed them to intercept opportunities before an agency review took place. Increasingly, we see and hear from clients and agencies that the CFO is the critical piece of the new business puzzle, as marketing budgets remain flat, and CMOs are pressured to prove the value of marketing, including agency investments.”