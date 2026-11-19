Several advertisers in Spain, including consumer bank Santander, have paused their activity on TikTok due to concerns over videos containing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) circulating on the platform.

The pause comes in response to reports from investigative journalism outlet Maldita.es published last week. Two major advertising clients of another agency holding company have paused TikTok spending, Digiday understands, while energy company Moeve has also paused its TikTok activity according to reports in the Spanish press.

The investigation found that videos that include CSAM, or promoted websites that sold CSAM, ran before or after ads from 21 brands including Ralph Lauren, Banco Santander, Pringles, Samsung, Philips, Nescafé, JD Sports and Apple.

In response to the investigation, Sira Rego, the Spanish youth and children minister, asked the country’s data protection agency to temporarily suspend access to the app. As of yesterday (November 16th), the issue is now being investigated by Spain’s public prosecution office.

Santander, the fourth largest bank in Europe, suspended its advertising on TikTok following the investigation’s release. Publicis Groupe has held the advertiser’s global media and creative account since October 2025. Santander did not respond to a request for comment by time of publication.

“We are aware and the team has been working with clients on the ground,” said an Omnicom spokesperson; they declined to say whether the holdco’s clients had also suspended TikTok activity.

Spokespeople for Publicis Groupe, WPP, Havas and Dentsu declined to comment. Stagwell did not respond to a comment request by time of publication.

TikTok has been attempting to reassure brands that its moderation systems can keep videos depicting abuse off its platform.

According to a note circulated among advertisers and media agencies, the platform said a “cross-functional task force” was responding to the Maldita.es reports. “We remain deeply committed to our platform being a safe and positive experience for teens,” said the note.

“Our automated moderation technology reviews content uploaded to TikTok to identify violations of our Community Guidelines. These systems examine a variety of signals, including keywords, images, captions, and audio. If a potential violation is identified, the automated moderation system will either forward it to our safety teams for further review or remove it automatically if it breaches our policies.”

So far, those measures have not reassured clients previously active on the platform. Laura Camazón, head of digital and innovation at Mediaplus Equmedia, said three of the agency’s clients had paused their activity on TikTok.

“Until we know what’s happening, it’s better to pause,” she told Digiday. Camazón said the agency’s clients will likely suspend paid activity on TikTok until 2027; she declined to name the brands in question.

In a statement provided to Digiday, a TikTok spokesperson said: “We condemn child sexual abuse and exploitation. Child Sexual Abuse Material is categorically prohibited on our platform, and we deploy advanced detection technologies alongside a dedicated Child Safety Team to aggressively identify and eliminate it.

“Alongside these ongoing actions, as soon as these claims were published, we took further action to identify and remove content, and submit reports to The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children where appropriate. As bad actors continuously adapt their tactics, we work tirelessly to improve our safeguards, and we will continue to actively cooperate with authorities, as we have always done.”

TikTok does not break out ad revenue data for Spain, but its combined advertising revenue for Europe, the U.K., Africa and Latin America totalled $9.2 billion last year. TikTok has around 26 million users in Spain, according to EU filings.