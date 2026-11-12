LinkedIn brings its B2B ad targeting to U.K. connected TVs

In its latest effort to capitalize on growing demand for video, LinkedIn is expanding its CTV ads to the U.K.

The launch follows its staged U.S. rollout, which began in April 2024, before becoming widely available across the U.S. and Canada in 2025. It brings LinkedIn’s professional audience targeting to CTV, allowing advertisers to reach U.K. decision-makers by job role, industry and seniority while they watch ad-supported streaming content. For example, a software company looking to reach senior IT decision-makers could use LinkedIn’s targeting to serve CTV ads to viewers in relevant job roles and industries, rather than relying solely on broader demographic or household-level targeting.

So far, the platform has partnered with LG and Titan OS for its U.K. CTV ads offering, and it’s available to all advertisers in the market.

“When you think about professional identities and how you want to reach and engage with them, we’re a platform where people tell us who they are,” said Jae Oh, senior director of product management at LinkedIn. “They get verified for the jobs that they have, and we’re able to support a higher fidelity of reach when it comes to how you reach those audiences at scale.”

LinkedIn is positioning CTV as more than just an awareness play, arguing that its professional audience targeting can help advertisers reach decision-makers earlier in the buying process and influence them further down the funnel.

“For so long CTV has been seen as like you naturally think it’s an awareness play, but actually where we’ve seen a real success is when clients use it as part of a full-funnel strategy,” said Milka Privodanova, vice president of LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, large customers — international at LinkedIn.

The company claims that people exposed to a brand’s CTV ad cost 30% less to convert into sales leads. Cisco, which has already tested the targeting update, saw 52% incremental reach beyond its LinkedIn in-feed activity, 141% higher lead form completion rates and 35% higher click-through rates among audiences exposed to its CTV ads, according to its LinkedIn case study.

But the proposition comes with questions over cost and targeting accuracy. Accuracast, for example, evaluated LinkedIn’s CTV offering when it was only available in the U.S. and found its pricing significantly higher than other direct CTV providers, alongside high minimum spend requirements.

“There’s definitely a business case for it — our B2B clients would love to get more reach and eyeballs on connected TVs — but if we’re going to pay LinkedIn’s usual premium pricing, we’d want more clarity on how LinkedIn plans to accurately target their users on these devices,” said the agency’s group CEO Farhad Divecha.

The idea is that advertisers can use CTV to introduce their brand to decision-makers, retarget and nurture those audiences through video and other LinkedIn ad formats to encourage them to take action. The platform is also looking to improve how advertisers measure CTV’s contribution to business outcomes beyond clicks and lead form completions. Oh said LinkedIn is also investing in revenue and pipeline attribution, alongside incrementality testing, to help advertisers understand CTV’s contribution to business outcomes.

“You will see deeper investment when it comes to incrementality testing or experimentation to prove that these different tactics you’re employing work for you,” Oh said.

The U.K. CTV expansion gives LinkedIn another way to tap into the demand for video, by extending its video offering beyond the platform and onto the TV screen.

Video advertising on LinkedIn is growing 25% year-over-year, according to Privodanova, though she declined to share how much CTV contributes to that growth.

LinkedIn has been stitching together the pieces of its CTV business since 2024 when it lined up Roku and Samsung Ads as supply partners and launch LinkedIn Premier, a managed product built on NBCUniversal’s streaming inventory, A deal for premium Paramount inventory followed in mid-2025, along with integrations with Innovid and Sprinkly meant to make CTV campaigns easier to run.

“As a premium advertising platform, LinkedIn will need to demonstrate that its audience data can translate into meaningful reach and measurable impact,” said Andy Hunt, head of paid media at agency Brave Bison. “Targeting professionals through household devices presents its own challenges around signal quality, accuracy and attribution. Advertisers will want to understand how effectively CTV exposure can be connected to wider campaign performance, rather than simply adding another awareness metric.”