Brands are expected to spend 10-30% more on digital media activity over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, compared with 2025, according to five media buyers who spoke with Digiday. Retail media, particularly Amazon, search, CTV and YouTube, are expected to soak up much of that increase.

Spending growth around Black Friday (Nov. 27) and Cyber Monday (Nov. 30), the twin peaks of the holiday season for many retailers, hardly comes as a surprise. According to Triple Whale, 33,000 U.S. brands spent $607 million across the Black Friday/Cyber Monday period last year; this year, Bain Capital estimates U.S. companies to record $85 billion in sales over the five day period, accounting for 8.5% of total holiday spending for 2026.

But there’s nuance to be considered, especially with retailers choosing to discount earlier in the year.

“We expect higher spend across direct-response channels this year, though it varies by category and brand,” said Brett Fischer, associate director of performance media at e-commerce-focused media agency Collective Measures.

For one, product discounting and marketing activity kicked off earlier this year. According to commerce media company Fluent, 32% of shoppers had already begun holiday purchases prior to Black Friday.

Meanwhile, the number of products listed at a discount between Oct. 1-20 rose 56%, and increased 71% during the week preceding Prime Big Deal Days, according to data from e-commerce company Wayvia. In 2025, the same discounting surge didn’t kick in until the middle of November.

That’s driven budget increases, or forced some marketers to spread their ad dollars over a longer period of time. Nola Ladd, associate director of brand media at Collective Measures, said the agency’s clients had spread their ad dollars thinner over a longer period, with the aim of improving consumer consideration.

“Mid-funnel investment is running roughly flat year over year,” said Ladd. “Instead of growing it in this period, we’ve spread it across more of the year so brands are building consideration well before peak season.”

U.S. retail sales are expected to rise 4.2% this year compared with 2025, according to Oxford Economics, while the National Retail Federation (NRF) estimated that 182.7 million Americans will shop during the five-day run of discounts and sales, a slight reduction from 2025’s 186.9 million.

For some retailers, heavy discounting in the run-up to Black Friday is beginning to bite. Data from media agency PMG found that weekly sales rose 10% during October’s Prime Big Deal Days (staged by Amazon on Oct. 6-7), with grocery purchases increasing 37.7% in volume. But the average selling price in that category fell 13.1%, while electronics revenues were “flat.”

“Many of our clients in CPG and home delivery are watching sell-through closely,” said Scott Shamberg, president and CEO at media agency Mile Marker.

“Many of our clients saw softness for the last few weeks but are still expecting to see demand and sales pick up,” said Michelle Merklin, vp of search innovation and growth, Tinuiti.

Companies affected by tariff-related cost increases will have to choose between crucial profit margin or the need to match competitors’ discounts. “It’s important for brands to continue to stay competitive within this time frame,” said Carly Carson, head of integrated media at PMG.

“Our clients’ spend this Black Friday and Cyber Monday is mixed — some are flat and some are up. There has been some softening in the market the last quarter, so some clients are being conservative,” said Josy Amann, co-founder, Ars X Machina (AXM).

Per PMG data, brands that discounted across a larger range of their portfolio enjoyed a lot more growth during October: on average, those with 75% of their product set on discount saw 16% overall revenue growth, while companies that discounted 25% or less of their products saw overall revenues fall 11%.

Sales softness, and increased cost of sales hasn’t led to clients risking a retreat from Black Friday spending — the weekend window is too important a sales event for retailers. “We have definitely been making strong recommendations around maintaining a full-funnel strategy… BFCM is a great time to find new consumers in a shopping mindset,” said Amann.

But some advertisers were shifting dollars into channels considered to be safer bets. “Less brand, more performance channels,” Shamberg explained. Merklin also said Tinuiti clients were, on the whole, choosing not to cut media budgets.

Those safer bets include CTV and YouTube, as well as retail media options. According to Brock Berry, CEO of digital ad trafficking platform AdCellerant, the quantity of advertisers running CTV activity during November was 25% than the same period last year, despite CPMs running as much as 18% higher in some regions following high competition from political spenders during the midterm elections. Shamberg said he expected to see “double-digit growth” in each of those channels among Mile Marker clients.

At the same time, product discovery behaviors are under question. A survey of 29,000 consumers commissioned by delivery company DHL estimated that 90% of shoppers used generative AI chatbots or assistants to compare prices, while half said they used the tools to browse.

As such, marketers are paying close attention to search, Merklin noted. She said Tinuiti clients were expected to spend 11 to 15% more with Google compared with last year, with total search spending up 11% versus 2025. Clients’ standalone display campaign spending had largely shifted into the tech giant’s Demand Gen and Performance Max campaigns, which rose 30% and both include display and video inventory.

PMG’s Carson said clients were spending on social as well, with an eye to influencing product discovery, while also increasing CTV investments. “That’s an area where we expect investment to be up well into the double digits year-over-year,” she said.

“[It’s] something I don’t see slowing down in 2027,” addedCarson. “More advanced targeting capabilities here, including around placing ads during specific content contexts, are going to make it easier for brands to further invest.”