Mail Metro Media now thinks “more like a talent agency” and commissions “like a broadcaster”, according to Hannah Blake, its managing director of creator and new media. Its creators have, in other words, become the business.

Audiences tune in for them, brands pay to reach those audiences, and the deals have grown from around £5,000 apiece to worth seven figures in October. Holding on to those creators is now as important as finding them since any one who leaves for an outside agent can take the audience and advertisers along too.

Blake spelled out that risk on stage at the Digiday Media Strategies London event in October.

“The huge risk is that we make these people super famous and then they go and get signed by a different agent,” she said.

So in September the ad sales arm for the Daily Mail hired David White from Whalar as head of creators, with a brief to build an in-house talent agency that represents its creators and signs outside talent too. White was the first hire for the company’s Stars business in New York, the talent management arm that handles creators’ careers beyond brand deals and was also a senior talent manager there.

What the business ultimately ends up with is still open. Blake described something that “potentially could look more like a talent agency and an employer,” and she hopes to have it in market by the end of the year. The final shape matters because running a talent agency would be a big change of job for a newspaper group’s ad sales team. It exists to sell audiences to brands while an agent’s job is to get the best deal for the talent. Mail Metro Media would be trying to do both at once.

That’s the potted history of how Mail Metro Media reached this point. The full story is a lot more nuanced.

Views without the money

It started four years ago when Daily Mail launched Eliza, a social-only brand for young women fronted by six fashion and beauty creators. Its hit format, “Guess Which Outfit’s Most Expensive”, puts two women on the street, one in a £10,000 outfit and the other in a high-street copy, and leaves viewers to guess which is which. It kept going viral, people kept coming back and advertisers soon followed. That’s despite it being relatively small next to the rest of the Mail’s portfolio, and yet “we were doing lots of direct advertisers relationships quite quickly”, Blake said. Fast forward to now, and brands often book content on Eliza and then want its creators posting on their own accounts too, which Mail Metro Media packages into the deal.

The Mail’s own TikTok was a different story. The Mail and Metro launched on the platform around the same time as Eliza and the former became the biggest news publisher there, with 20 million followers, on the back of rapid-fire news clips. But the money didn’t follow. “The huge issue was there was no monetization there,” Blake said, even though publishers had widely expected TikTok to start paying them for views. Advertisers weren’t keen either, Every rival was posting the same kind of clips and the Daily Mail couldn’t build a brand into footage it had brought in from elsewhere.

Together, they showed the publisher that the money was in shows it owned and creators audiences came back for. It shifted course accordingly, and over the past year it relaunched the Mail and Metro on social around repeatable shows it owns, such as the sports debate show “Dugout Debate” with creators at the front and helping shape them. Blake said the operation now pulls 5 billion monthly video views across 10 brands and signed its first seven-figure deal last month. With that success comes a new kind of risk. The creators fronting those shows have built followings of their own and “now some of the superstars are beginning to emerge,” Blake said. Left unchecked, the publisher ends up making stars for outside agencies to sign.

Already halfway there

In some ways, the publisher has already been acting like an agent of sorts. Alongside its core bundle where brands pay one flat rate for a run of content with “no differentiation between the talent,” Blake said it has spent the past year selling individual creators on their own channels. It calls this add-on “Creator Amp.” One example is Mimi Yates, a young journalist who fronts much of the news output and has built a following of her own. Brands can book her as part of a wider campaign or on her own, and on their personal accounts the creators “all set their own rates,” Blake said.

That arrangement was easy to manage while the talent was still unknown.

“When we started, our creators were all emerging,” Blake said. With bigger names now coming through, the publisher wants something sturdier. “We are now at the point where we’re beginning to formalize that relationship a bit more,” she said, and hiring White was the first step.

He will recruit from two places. One is from its own staff. The other is outside talent Blake described as “the next generation of emerging news and entertainment talent”.

The awkward bits

Moves like this bring some awkward conversations with them. Daily Mail’s creators are salaried and Nathan Aspell, director of the New Media division, said the company owns the IP they develop. Blake described those same creators setting their own rates on their own channels. How the money is split between the employer and agent will go a long way to deciding whether a breakout star sticks around.

Axel Springer’s version hands journalists a share of the financial results in return for production, marketing and distribution. Daily Mail hasn’t said what its agency will charge.

Then there’s the small matter of journalism. The same person can read the headlines and sell the mascara, and the publisher would be both their employer and their agent. That’s a lot of hats for one newsroom.

White’s first signings will show how far the publisher plans to take this venture. Blake thinks publishers are headed this way regardless. “I actually think it’s just a byproduct of where the opportunity is,” she said.

Everyone’s at it

For a lot of publishers, signing talent still feels like someone else’s business and talk of newsrooms turning into agencies tends to raise eyebrows. Blake sees it as following the money, which increasingly sits with “people-centric IP that exists across multiple different touchpoints”.

Plenty of rivals are following it too. Axel Springer launched its own spin on the same idea last month, while Hearst did so earlier this week. Increasingly, publishers see a talent operation as the next step in their latest pivot to video, which runs on personalities whose audiences, and the ad money chasing them, follow them wherever they go.

“Publishers are responding to the audience’s desire for personality-led formats while limiting strategic dependence on individual journalists and managing talent,” said Laura Darcey, research analyst at Enders Analysis.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article said David White ran Whalar’s Stars business in New York. He was the first hire for the division in New York.

