Nike’s turnaround plan gives creators a bigger role in building the brand.

That became clear at its investor day earlier this week (November 17), where execs spent plenty of time on getting closer to athletes and stretched the definition of one to take in far more people.

“When we say athlete, we mean athlete in the broadest sense possible. If you have a body, you are an athlete,” CEO Eliott Hill told investors.

That definition puts everyday participants alongside elite competitors. Separately, Nike is looking to bring creators, cultural voices and local communities closer to the brand as part of its growth strategy. Together, these moves are part of “Full Stride Ahead”, the strategy Nike is counting on to get back to sustainable, profitable growth. Doing so rests on three pillars the brand’s top brass call “Epic”, “Connected” and “Fast.”. They cover product innovation, consumer relationships and speed to market. Connected is where creates and athletes come in.

Brand president Amy Montagne said Nike is changing how it spends its marketing dollars, with more weight on “grassroots connections, local creators and relevant cultural voices”. She said the goal is to reach communities through “the right people, in the right places and at the right moments”.

The splashy camopaigns and superstar deals will carry on. Next to them, Nike is building a looser network of local influence, informed by research across more than 10 markets where it quizzed athletes, retailers, creators and tastemakers about how tastes shift from place to place. Local teams will get more say over product creation, assortments and how the brand shows up in each market. The shift is particularly clear in China, where Nike acknowledged that its previous model was too centralized toward its headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon. It is now moving towards more locally driven product creation and giving teams closer to shoppers greater influence over decisions.

That means changes for creators too. Nike wants their help reading an audience and translating product into local culture, a job that starts well before any campaign lives. The company plans to expand its use of creator networks, entertainment partnerships and athlete-led storytelling.

“Putting the onus on the regions is the right way of thinking as long as it goes deep enough,” said James Kirkham, founder of brand consultancy Iconic. “With JD Sports we worked on ‘second cities’ like Liverpool, Rotterdam and Lyon (these are often port cities for various historic cultural hot spot reasons), which tend to get to culture first.”

The trends in Liverpool are very different from those just 30 miles down the road in Manchester, he continued, right down to the shape and fit of some jogging bottoms and a brand that lumps the two together has already lost so knowing that sheer nuance and level of detail and flagging it is key to proper authentic hits.

Athletes as always on media

Nike’s football plans show this is supposed to work. The company built the strategy around a consumer archetype it calls the “Mad Baller” — a football obsessed teenager who plays the game, watches it and dresses the part. Nike is chasing that kid across what it calls pitch, stands and street which ties elite players and performance boots to fan culture, fashion, creators and grassroots football.

Some of that was on display over the summer. At the World Cup, its “Rip the Script” campaign got 5.7 billion content views, according to the investor day presentation. During it, execs also highlighted how a new generation of creators brought its sotires into football culture generating hundreds of millions of views. Nike then spread the story across individual athlete content, creator collabs, product drops, retail experiences and local tournaments.

Sponsored athletes are in a line for a similar rethink. A player’s value to Nike used to rest mostly on performance and visibility during tournaments. Now, the company wants their training, persona;lities and fan relationships to keep the brand in people’s feeds all year. That also opens up collaborations with creators that reach well beyond the athletes own sport.

Nike seems more interested in bringing creators into how the brand gets built than in buying sponsored posts. A running creator may understand amateur runners better than an ad agency does. A local fashion figure in Lagos or Seoul may have a sharper sense of how sport feeds into streetwear in their city than a global marketing team in Beaverton. People like that can spot trends early, shape storytelling and turn passing interest into actual participation.

Plenty of that work will still look like ordinary campaign and content distribution, of course, and most creators won’t become long-term strategic partners. Yet Nike’s growing use of creator networks could become a competitive advantage, particularly when creators have real standing in a sporting or cultural community. For these creators, the opportunity could extend beyond sponsored content into partnerships involving product, communities and intellectual property.

Nike offered another example of this approach through its Studio Fleece launch. The initiative brought together more than 100 athletes, entertainers, creators and stylists, combining product seeding, creative participation and Nike By You experiences. The collection was distributed across more than 6,000 retail outlets. Nike described it as the largest new apparel launch in its history, with the highest proportion of sales made at full price of any fleece launch.

Follow the money

None of this matters if it doesn’t contribute to sales so Nike is focusing on five priority sports: running, training, global football, basketball and outdoor plus sportswear. More often than not those efforts will be focused on 23 countries that Nike expects to deliver about 90% of its growth opportunity between fiscal 2028 and 2031. The goal is around $5 billion in extra revenue by fiscal 2031, compared with fiscal 2027. Nike expeccts about $4 billion of that to come from the five sports and about one billion to come from sportswear.

Running was the proof point the investor day presentations kept coming back to. The category has delivered nine consecutive quarters of growth from the first quarter of its fiscal year in 2025 through to the first for 2027, including six straight quarters of double-digit growth. That’s around £1 billion revenue for the business.

Nike’s Montagne described the wider goal as building “a repeatable engine to create demand,” and that’s the phrase investors are likely to hold the company to. Indeed, Nike wants a model it can roll out across sports and markets deliberately so it isn’t waiting for the occasional cultural moment to land.

What it means for talent

A bigger role in a brand’s strategy raises new questions for creators, athletes and the people who represent them. A creator who helps a brand understand a community and build demand there might reasonably look for something beyond a campaign fee. An athlete who helps build a content platform or a product line could push to share in the long-term value they help create. And as brand-run realtor networks get more sophisticated, ownership of the audience, the content and the IP becomes a bigger part of any negotiation.

Investor Days are always about a company’s growth plans so no surprise that compensation models weren’t on the agenda. Those conversations are more likely to happen deal by deal, and in turn create another boon for the cottage industry of agencies, talent managers and creator businesses that have emerged around the creator economy to put together partnerships that account for the wider value creators and athletes bring.

“If I were managing a creator right now then I’d tell them to play up everything specific about themselves: their expertise, their obsessions, their accent, their postcode. Get into the nerdiest detail you’ve got and bring every bit of it to life,” said Iconic’s Kirkham “The deals Nike is describing will go to deep experts with a real local standing and a million views on last decade’s platforms won’t get anyone really bothered or doing the marketing for you any more, you need to go beautifully deep and nuanced.”

Nike has the scale, product and the distribution. The cultural pull and local knowledge it wants increasingly sit outside the company, with creators and athletes it’s now trying to bring closer to the centre of its business.