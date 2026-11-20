Anthropic is a public company now, which puts it on an unofficial path to an ads business.

Unofficial because the company’s official position is still firmly against ads. It went as far as spending Super Bowl money on a campaign mocking OpenAI for bringing them to ChatGPT. Its prospectus, the document pitching those public shares to investors, leaves advertisers out of the business altogether.

But here’s the thing: public companies have a habit of making their own no-ads promises look naive. Netflix spent years waving off advertising until its first subscriber loss in a decade sank the share price in 2022 and an ad tier turned up before the end of the year. Snap held out for three years before running the first source of revenue for the three year-old company, a 2014 trailer for the horror film Ouija. Sam Altman called ads a “last resort” for OpenAI as recently as 2024 and ChatGPT started showing them in February before OpenAI had even gone public. If Anthropic ends up taking the same plunge, few on Madison Avenue will be shocked, and fewer still on Wall Street.

“Is it cynical to expect Anthropic to follow the same route? Not really. More like an educated guess,” said ad tech expert Shirley Marschall.

Besides, the company has already left the door open, she continued. Its pledge rules out sponsored links adjacent to conversations, but in the same post it says it will keep building features that help users “find, compare, or buy products, connect with businesses.” And once an agent recommends products, retail media will pay to be in those recommendations, Marschall said, before adding: “Let’s see Anthropic turn that ad revenue down,” she added.

Advertisers, for their part, will be watching closely, and with mixed feelings. On the one hand, a new media seller means a new platform to wrangle and one more set of tools and teams to learn at a time when most are still working out how to buy ChatGPT. On the other hand, Claude’s audience is also spending more and more time in those conversation threads. For marketers, that’s a hard place to stay out of for long.

“Anthropic, like any company, has a stance towards handling consumer data and inadvertently how advertising is considered,” said independent ad tech consultant Jonathan D’Souza Rauto. “But monetization is a lucrative form of revenue. I’d expect Anthropic to have a change of heart. Look no further to how Apple has played this advertising game over the past few years despite being considered anti-advertising.”

Life as a public company isn’t cheap, after all, and it’s even less cheap for an AI company that has signed up for approximately $895.4 billion in compute and infrastructure commitments, some running to 2045. That’s more than 13 years of revenue at its current pace, given Q3 revenue of $17 billion. The revenue covering that bill is far less locked in since 80% of revenue is consumption-based and the S-1 says many customers can cut usage or terminate on short notice. In fact, the company has already warned that “operating margins may compress when large tranches arrive.”

Then there’s the free tier. “Free and promotional users may never convert to paid plans,” the filing admits, yet Anthropic still pays to serve every one of them. Analysts found that cost sits in sales and marketing out of sight of the headline margin. That arrangement holds as long as free users keep upgrading. If they stop, Anthropic is left with a growing audience it pays to serve and earns nothing from.

OpenAI has already shown what that audience could be worth. ChatGPT ads reached a $1 billion annualized revenue run rate less than 200 days after launching. When both companies are trading, analysts will ask Anthropic why it’s leaving money on the table.

“They’ll go after advertising, just not in the way some assume,” said Rob Webster, founder and CEO of TAU Marketing Solutions. “The prize for Anthropic isn’t ads inside Claude. Advertising is now a trillion-dollar market, and the real power sits with whatever brain coordinates it: deciding what runs, where, and why. That’s a far more valuable position than selling impressions. Anthropic wants to be a new, better Microsoft or Apple. Selling tools to businesses. Not ad opportunities.”

There are reasons, though, why Anthropic may resist the lure of ads for as long as it feasibly can.

“Trust and impartiality really matter with LLMs, particularly among enterprise customers,” said Alex Tait, founder of Entropy. “In contrast to OpenAI, Anthropic is currently approaching operating break-even without ads suggesting its existing business model could be commercially sustainable without it.”

Anthropic’s anti-ads stance is based on its perspective that once ads become part of a business’s revenue targets, the pressure to maximize engagement can start influencing product decisions. For an AI app, in this case Claude, that creates a conflict: users expect Claude to help them make decisions in their own interests, not towards whatever generates revenue for the company or its advertisers. And in its IPO prospectus, the company said that they want “Claude’s only incentive to be giving them [users] a helpful answer,” which is why they have “chosen not to introduce that pressure [ads] into Claude.”

Anthropic did not respond to Digiday’s request for comment.