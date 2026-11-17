Expertise in entertainment could be the next agency C-suite superpower. Takeshi Sano, the president and global CEO of Japanese agency holding company Dentsu, clearly thinks so: he’s elevated Mitsuyuki ‘Mike’ Nakamura, a former media buyer, TV producer and a 36-year Dentsu veteran, to serve as the group’s first global practice president for sports and entertainment.

Nakamura’s appointment is further proof of the growing importance of entertainment expertise to major ad agencies, as media spend concentrates around live sports and TV, film and showbiz reknit around the creator economy.

“Sports and entertainment is where culture is made today, and Dentsu has a long track-record of helping brands go further than just buying space around it,” said Sano in a statement.

Nakamura has worked for Dentsu in both Thailand, as CEO of Dentsu Media, and the U.K., where he led its CX business, Dentsu X. Most recently he served as president of sports and entertainment at Dentsu Japan.

Dentsu is more closely coiled with the entertainment sector than most advertising groups. It’s an investor in the upcoming Angry Birds film, which will also feature two of its clients. It has produced microdramas for P&G and recently inked a partnership with Iconic Arts to help brands create their own anime. It’s not alone in moving closer to the showbiz world, though; last week, Ogilvy launched a partnership with top talent agency CAA to use AI clones of its high profile stars in brand advertising.

The company made the announcement the same day that it released its third-quarter earnings report. Overall organic revenue fell 3.7% and the company altered its revenue guidance for the whole of 2026 from 0.1% growth to -1%.

Organic growth reversed in Japan, the Americas (down 6.5%) and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), where income fell 7.1% due to “macro uncertainty and reduced business from major clients” hitting media revenues. Dentsu’s media revenues in the Americas have fallen 2.5% this year so far.

The company’s results come amid signs of a potential slowdown in overall global advertising spending. Amazon, Google and Reddit each recorded deceleration in advertising revenues this past quarter; the former saw Amazon ad revenue growth fall from 26% in Q2, to 12% in Q3.

But Dentsu has fared worse than its major agency group rivals. WPP’s revenue for the same period was up 0.5%, while Publicis’ rose 5%.

And Brian Wieser, founder of Madison & Wall, suggested its revenue declines reflect its own circumstances, rather than a broader slowdown – namely the absence of Microsoft from its balance sheet. The company lost the tech giant’s $2.67 billion global account to Publicis back in April.

“Its scale should not be underestimated,” Wieser said. “It was probably by far the biggest client that Dentsu had.”

Spending on ad agencies is increasingly divorced from spending on advertising as a whole, Wieser added. “Marketers have been so focused on containing their non-working spending, as they characterize it, that the growth of spend on [advertising] is independent of the growth of spend on agencies,” he said.

The bottom line is that Dentsu can’t rely on the ad spend tides to raise its boat, but must find its own way back to growth.