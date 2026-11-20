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Brands paying influencers to make campaign creative have become key drivers of investment in the booming creator economy. Creative agencies might want to take note.

“You get the authentic, scroll-stopping content that people want to engage each with. But you also get the reach,” said Katy Ball, head of social at M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment.

As spending on paid social channels — and video in particular — continues to rise, demand for creative assets to appear in those ad slots is increasing.

Why would brands ask influencers to make ads?

The number of assets attached to individual campaigns has risen 30% in the last five years, according to a CreativeX study of 115,990 ad campaigns, representing $11 billion in ad spend. Per the study, just five assets receive 88% of media investment in an average campaign.

The need for more campaign assets is fueling the growth of asset-led spending, the fastest growing segment of the creator economy, according to a report published this week by research consultancy Madison & Wall.

Currently, 12% of the $112 billion spent on creators globally goes towards creators producing ads on behalf of brands, per the study. That’s expected to rise 16% every year through 2030.

The days when brands principally paid creators to rent their following are rapidly disappearing. Influencers are now media partners, ambassadors and increasingly, cogs in the creative production supply chain. And brands see creator-made ads as a solution to their social asset shortage.

“For us, the appeal is simple. Buying space in someone’s feed doesn’t mean you’ve earned their attention. Good creators understand what their audiences care about and how to give them something worth stopping for,” said Jared Kozel, co-founder and chief creative officer at agency Super Nice. “That’s valuable creative judgment to bring into an ad no matter the brand or category.”

So, how does this work?

Influencer marketing experts note that several different but related practices are included under the broader umbrella of creator-led production.

While some brands simply pay creators a fee in order to receive video or still assets for use in a campaign, whitelisting (also called “dark advertising”) has become a favored method of managing such arrangements.

In this context, an influencer grants a brand limited access to their social media accounts, allowing them to book a paid media campaign through that account, using assets made by the creator while taking advantage of discrete audience targeting.

“What we’re seeing is a lot of recutting of media spend to be allocated towards creator development in order to fund whitelisting,” said Olivia Wedderburn, head of influence at Born Social.

Madison & Wall’s research suggested that funding for creative production may also be coming from PR, social or experimental budgets, as well as traditional media or production pots of money.

Another related practice, user generated content, sees brands paying regular social media users to license their content as creative assets in ad campaigns.

“They have to feed their their content engines, and they’re opening up as many different avenues as they can,” said Andy Ryan, co-founder at social and influencer agency Komodo.

The relative low cost of working with influencers, versus creative production agencies, is the primary driver behind brand spending on creator-made assets.

Although production spending is often a small fraction of an overall campaign budget, marketers are keen to squeeze every non-working (that is, non-media) dollar for all it’s worth. While that same desire is pushing some brands toward generative AI production techniques, others are turning to creators.

But as this type of spending grows, so to does the need to manage it effectively. “It’s never been more complicated to negotiate usage rights or exclusivity,” said Wedderburn.

Billion Dollar Boy, for example, recently added features to its Companion creator management tool designed to better facilitate creator-led production efforts and manage usage rights negotiations.

“The creator economy has never been more competitive, heightening the urgency for brands to understand the market context,” said Thomas Walters, the agency’s chief innocation officer and co-founder.

At the same time, increased brand spending in this area is already leading to an uptick in the fees commanded by some creators. Last year, agency practitioners reported creator rates ticking up 10-20% due to demand for expanded rights.

There’s also some evidence to show that creator-made assets perform as well as, or even better than, traditional advertising spots in a social context.

A report by System1, WPP Media and Goat published in June found that creator ads achieved 3.2X the brand-awareness lift for category leader ads as traditional advertising creative.

“We’re seeing a lot of brands say that is more valuable in terms of conversion and reach than some of the quick-and-dirty assets they previously would have relied on,” said Wedderburn.

That’s not unexpected. Audiences recognize the visual cues, language and production methods employed by creators as native to TikTok or Instagram, while clocking films shot on a closed set or using more traditional methods as foreign that same environment, a lesson that major advertisers like Nike are reluctantly absorbing.

“If programs are set up correctly, creators can deliver volume and variety faster and more cost effectively than a traditional production cycle,” said Nicholas Spiro, chief commercial officer, Viral Nation. “The shift we’re seeing is brands starting to plan creators across their media budgets, rather than as a separate influencer line item alone.”