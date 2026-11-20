OpenAI has revised the terms for its new ChatGPT Business Hub days after its launch. The change came after Digiday reported that lawyers viewed the original language as potentially limiting businesses’ ability to bring certain legal claims against the company.

Launched last week, the Business Hub gives businesses that verify their accounts direct data on how their websites appear in ChatGPT, including mentions, profile views, clicks and discovery topics. For publishers, it’s a first-party view of activity they’ve largely had to estimate.

Before the revision, Section 10 of OpenAI’s terms of service for businesses using ChatGPT appeared to require those businesses to give up certain legal claims against OpenAI, lawyers told Digiday. They said the language could apply to claims involving content published on their websites, before they signed up.

Alan Chapell, privacy expert and founder of Chapell and Associates, said publishers who signed up for ChatGPT’s Business Hub and accepted the terms could have faced restrictions on how they pursued such claims against OpenAI.

The terms included a mandatory arbitration provision and class-action waiver, potentially requiring businesses to resolve disputes individually and outside of court, Chapell said. The provision was broadly worded to cover certain claims that arose before the agreement was accepted, he explained.

Businesses had 30 days to opt out of arbitration, but if they did not, they could have faced limits on their ability to obtain evidence, pursue appeals and establish legal precedent through public court proceedings, Chapell added.

This could’ve put a chokehold on publishers that are in the midst of figuring out how to protect and monetize their content in the AI era, potentially limiting their ability to bring copyright infringement claims against OpenAI down the road.

Hours after Digiday first contacted OpenAI on Nov. 18, the terms were revised. They now include a waiver of businesses’ rights to seek a court order preventing OpenAI from using certain customer data, according to an IP and tech lawyer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

“There are still some restrictions here but they don’t leave a customer completely without recourse. A customer could still, even if not entirely practical, sue for monetary damages,” they said.

When approached for comment, an OpenAI spokesperson said the previous version of the terms “were not intended to cover this scenario,” and confirmed it updated the terms on Nov. 18.

“We continually evaluate the language in our Terms to make sure they are as clear as possible,” the spokesperson added in a statement. “The updated terms replace the separate ‘covered claims’ provision with language in Section 5.2 that ties the release to claims arising from a business’s Business Agent, including the use of customer data with that agent.”

One industry exec, who requested anonymity, told Digiday they advised publishers’ legal teams to be cautious around some of the potential implications of OpenAI’s terms for businesses, after they were originally published on Nov. 10.

Although the terms have been revised, several lawyers who spoke to Digiday said the original version was likely deliberate.

“This is certainly not an oversight because they put these terms out there,” said Gary Kibel, partner at law firm Davis+ Gilbert, which advises media and advertising clients. “It was incredibly intentional, and they were seeking to use this opportunity to get a release and wavier for any of these claims. It seems to be quite aggressive to do that.”

Kibel said the revised terms still require businesses to waive certain legal claims related to their use of ChatGPT Business Hub and its AI Business Agents (essentially a business-specific chatbot), but no longer extend that waiver to unrelated legal disputes with OpenAI.



The previous version of OpenAI’s terms of service for businesses using ChatGPT

OpenAI’s updated terms of service for businesses using ChatGPT, as of Nov. 18

OpenAI’s changes come just weeks after Meta faced major backlash from publishers over its new commercial terms, which would have allowed the company to scrape the websites of Meta Business account users. The proposed changes spurred a global, coordinated pushback from publishers, trade bodies, and government officials and regulators. In response, Meta announced it would pause the rollout until it has had time to explain the changes to key stakeholders and partners.

OpenAI’s terms revision also follows tensions between publishers and AI companies over the use of published content. Documents unsealed in The New York Times’ lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft two months ago revealed tech giants were treating published content as free fuel for AI products that threatened their very existence.

Whatever prompted the revision, it may do little to ease publishers’ broader concerns about how AI companies use their content, and the terms attached to new tools built around that content.