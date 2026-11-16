Substack job listing hints at a bigger advertising push in 2027

Few took Substack’s co-founder and chief writing officer Hamish McKenzie literally when he told Digiday in 2025 that ads were a long way off. A new job hire suggests they should have.

The online publishing and newsletter platform is currently hiring a U.S.-based product manager of payments to help expand monetization on Substack and find better ways to support paying creators, according to the company’s careers page.

The job spec states that the scope of the role includes gifting, retention offers and improvements to the payments and subscription experience, alongside opportunities to explore commerce, and (crucially) advertising-related monetization over time. The role, which comes with a cash compensation package between $210,000 and $230,000, will also help shape future ad opportunities as the business evolves.

Substack first signalled a willingness to reconsider ads in March 2025 when Digiday spoke to McKenzie. He described ads as an “interesting business” for Substack, while suggesting it was “some way off in the distant future.”

Since making those comments, Substack has gradually started taking a more active role in connecting brands with publishers, although its efforts so far have focused on sponsorships rather than conventional ads.

Historically, ads on Substack have been creator-led rather than platform-led. Brands typically partnered directly with individual newsletters or creator networks, arranging sponsorships across newsletters and podcasts.

In June, it announced the first phase of a native sponsorship program, introducing Creator Kits to help publishers showcase their audiences and attract brand partners. In October, it introduced three sponsorship formats:

The Upgrade: brand sponsors one month of paid access for a publication’s free subscribers, allowing them to access premium content at no cost.

The Unlock: a brand sponsors a specific paywalled post, making it free for anyone to read.

The Masthead: a brand partners with multiple writers and creators to curate or commission themed content in a dedicated destination on Substack — think of it as a branded digital zine.

But the latest job spec suggests Substack could be considering a broader role for advertising in its monetization strategy from next year.

For some, this brings both opportunities and risks. Substack’s potential pivot toward paid advertising feels like “the end of an idealistic era,” according to Brenda Imeson, director of strategy at Brave Bison. Another platform that built its identity partly around resisting ads is now facing the commercial realities of sustaining its business.

That said, there could be an upside too.

“Subscription fatigue is biting, paywalls inevitably gatekeep good journalism and limit reach. If handled sensitively, native sponsorships will allow writers to keep more work free without hollowing out editorial integrity and could democratize access to great writing,” Imeson said. “The test will be if Substack can take brand money and keep thoughtful discourse from degrading into attention grabbing algorithmic bait.”

Substack did not respond to Digiday’s request for comment.