Cody “Clix” Conrod is a professional Fortnite player who regularly wins esports tournaments, and is also a wildly popular creator. Conrod started playing video games at five years old, and began live streaming at 13. Conrod has amassed some 26 million followers across social media since (8.73 million followers on Twitch, over 5 million on YouTube, 6.7 million on TikTok, 2.86 million on X, 2.81 million on Instagram, and 848,000 on Snapchat).

He’s the most-watched professional Fortnite player in the world, according to his team, but in the last few years, he’s been looking to grow beyond just esports content and branded partnerships with a portfolio of his own companies.

While still with talent agency Vayner Sports, Conrod was paired with agent Darren Glover, who said he was influenced by the career movements made by creators like Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson and the Dude Perfect team (who were forming their own entities and corporations). Glover wanted to apply this same approach to Conrod’s career — prioritizing fewer, more quality partnerships.

“I tried to actually do half and half. I tried to be a halftime Fortnite professional and then a halftime content creator that also wants to work with brands. And I became not good at the game,” Conrod said, which pushed him to retain Glover.

Glover was named CEO of Full Box Inc., the Conrod-led holding company that launched in early October, with Conrod as chief creative officer. Heading into this fall, Conrod was running his entire creator business through Clix Gaming, his creator-focused gaming media company. Full Box Inc. combines Conrod’s nine creator-focused companies and organizes them under three pillars: operating companies (Clix Gaming, Clix Creative, and Dr3amin Clothing), Full Box Ventures (Reach Clipping, Real Sports App, water filtration company Rorra, TapCaps PC collectibles, and lifestyle brand XSET), and Impact (Dr3amin Access Fund).

“The change was not starting something new, it was adding an umbrella over [the] top of everything,” said Glover.

Conrod may be following in the footsteps of other massive creators with millions of followers, but his positioning as a professional gamer first, content creator second, means his approach has to consider both professions. Sometimes, Conrod can’t stream his Fortnite gameplay during tournaments, as creators playing online games can often be “stream sniped,” which is when viewers watch a broadcast while also playing the same game and use the stream to find and kill the streamer in-game. This can cause players who are stream-sniped to lose tournaments. Glover helped Conrod scale his content to a point that, if he does go to a Fortnite tournament and isn’t streaming, he has a backlog of things to post that doesn’t require him to work late into the night to produce something post-tournament.

The holdco is the biggest step of many Conrod has taken to ensure his career can extend far beyond professional gaming. It’s one many video game creators may take in the future as they seek to generate revenue that isn’t tied to game updates or platform algorithms — or even their own face. Consider it the MrBeast business model.

“I realized when I was 18, I wanted to build stuff larger than just me, where it could scale without my face all the time or me having to be there,” said Conrod.

Conrod and Glover don’t just want to create products and agencies and sign brand deals, but extend into the philanthropy side of the creator space to cement his legacy.

Conrod launched the Dr3amin Access Fund, which provides kids with the access and hardware needed to become professional gamers or gaming streamers. Last year, the fund delivered more than $250,000 in gaming equipment.

For now, partnerships still make up around half of Conrod’s revenue, with the balance split between ad revenue on Twitch, YouTube, owned royalties, and Fortnite’s unique Support-A-Creator program, which lets players back creators in Fortnite by giving them 5 percent of purchases made with their unique creator code. They did not share revenue specifics.

“Our business is profitable and runs without one single brand dollar,” said Glover. “So brand dollars for us are investment vehicles of partnerships for us to do more, but we’re not putting ourselves at risk of being profitable or scaling our company based on other people’s dollars.”

He wants more creators to understand that they have some control over their revenue on platforms like YouTube and Twitch, or, in Conrod’s case, Fortnite, and that they can expand beyond just a basic sponsorship setup.

“I want content people to feel like they are a major factor for the health of the business,” Glover added, “and I think we’ve been showing that we’re doing that, and we’re doing it really well.”