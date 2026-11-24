Amazon is paying OpenAI to reach the same shoppers it refuses to let ChatGPT study.

After a relatively quiet few months on the chatbot following its Prime Day activity, the e-commerce giant has returned to the platform with a new round of Black Friday ads in the U.S., Digiday has seen.

The ads, which are the same format as typical ChatGPT ads — separate from the user conversation, with a favicon, headline, description and a “Learn more” call to action — are appearing in ChatGPT in the lead-up to Black Friday. They promote Amazon Black Friday deals and direct users to Amazon to complete their purchases.

What’s different compared to other retailers, though, is how ChatGPT is surfacing Amazon products and deals. Rather than directing users to individual product pages, ChatGPT’s shopping experience is linking to Amazon search results, while drawing on third-party deal-tracking websites to identify products, discounts and up-to-date pricing. That means ChatGPT can help consumers discover Amazon products and compare deals without necessarily accessing Amazon’s own website directly.

Amazon’s increased activity on ChatGPT is interesting given the retailer already operates its own shopping ecosystem and one of the world’s largest ad businesses. Its presence on the chatbot puts it in the position of using a competing platform to drive shoppers back to its own marketplace, while that same platform is developing its own way of facilitating product discovery around Amazon’s catalogue.

Amazon also has an opportunity to monetize that traffic once shoppers arrive on its marketplace.

“Sending shoppers to Amazon search results rather than individual product pages also creates another opportunity to make money from advertising,” said Arielle Feger, senior analyst, commerce media and retail at eMarketer.

Amazon’s U.S. search ad revenues are forecasted to reach $40.57 billion this year, nearly a quarter of all U.S. search ad spending. Traffic coming from ChatGPT gives Amazon another opportunity to put sponsored products in front of shoppers.

“For brands, that creates a risk of paying twice for the same customer,” Feger added. “Even after winning a recommendation in ChatGPT, a brand could find itself paying again to compete against sponsored listings on Amazon.”

But Amazon’s relationship with ChatGPT extends beyond buying ad space for its own products.

In September, Amazon Ads announced a partnership with OpenAI that allows advertisers to buy ChatGPT inventory through Amazon’s DSP, extending their existing Amazon ad campaigns onto the chatbot. The integration initially gives select U.S. advertisers access to ChatGPT’s ad inventory through Amazon DSP, giving brands another route to reach consumers using the AI chatbot.

What is unclear is whether Amazon has bought its ChatGPT ads directly from OpenAI, or through its own DSP.

Both Amazon and OpenAI declined to comment on this article.