Creators are turning their back catalogs into fresh revenue as platforms like Tubi hunt for more content to meet audience demand.

One true-crime creator, who requested anonymity, earned $154,000 across Spotify, Tubi, and Facebook this past September — more than 1.8 times what their channel made in the YouTube Partner Program that month, according to Chanel Simmons, md of digital media partner Motion Society, who did not provide specific YouTube figures.

That kind of return is part of a broader push to make existing content work harder. Motion Society has been syndicating creator content since 2022, but more creators and platforms are approaching them to help syndicate content now than ever. It works with over 650 creators and IP owners to distribute more than 30,000 videos a month across over 20 different digital platforms and TVs.

For Reign Maker Group CEO and co-founder Jonathan Chanti, the opportunity reflects a shift in creator strategy. “The focus is shifting from audience growth to maximizing the value of the content creators already own. Creators have spent the last decade learning how to produce content at scale. The next challenge is learning how to distribute and monetize it at scale,” he said. “Syndication is the natural evolution.”

Syndication is becoming increasingly popular in the creator space and Motion Society isn’t the only company investing in it. Lauren Lyster, vp and head of social media at Go Fish Digital, noted that agencies and managers can help individual creators syndicate. She pointed out that companies like Jellysmack have worked with creators like MrBeast and Brad Mondo, and Mirage Digital’s focus is on helping creators turn their catalogs into episodic content.

“Syndication is kind of like the new MCN [multi-channel network], but rebuilt around distribution instead of YouTube ad sales. The big bonus is that the destinations now pay. So the real value from the syndicators is operational,” said Keith Bendes, chief strategy officer at Linqia.

Kudzi Chikumbu, vp of creator partnerships at Tubi, said its audiences are always looking for authentic creator content. “This is why we look for creators whose body of work has a compelling, distinctive voice and aligns with Tubi’s fandoms, such as horror, YA, and reality,” he said. Tubi licenses content from creators like Joey Graceffa, who makes cinematic murder mystery episodes, and Kinigra Deon, who produces scripted drama and comedy series. Chikumbu said Tubi looks to partner with creators who have built something people are already invested in, which offers monetization in the form of revenue share.

“These platforms need a steady flow of programming, and creator content can help fill that need while bringing a built-in fan base with it,” said Lyster.

The creator syndication industrial complex

For creators, syndication can open additional revenue streams, but adapting and placing a catalog across platforms takes time and operational work. Companies like Motion Society handle that process, typically through revenue-share deals.

It starts its creator syndication process with curation, selecting and sequencing videos from catalogs into cohesive seasons. Then, the company re-edits the content to TV standards, which involves cutting out sponsor reads and social calls to action, removing watermarks, and editing out anything that doesn’t meet TV brand safety guidelines. The company will also cut out YouTube-specific content like mentions of previous videos or calls to follow or burned-in captions. Motion Society designers then make original key art for each show and season in platform-specific formats, and even A/B test strategies across platforms. All of this work saves creators the time and effort of adapting their catalogs for each platform. Motion Society typically takes a revenue share though it declined to disclose details.

These kinds of syndication partnerships give creators another way to monetize videos they’ve already made. As platforms seek more programming, distributors are betting there’s room to place more creator catalogs.

“Free streaming TV services are especially well positioned [to grab creators’ libraries]. Tubi has been openly building programs for creators, and services like Roku, Samsung TV Plus and Pluto TV also carry a lot of digital-first content. These platforms need a steady flow of programming, and creator content can help fill that need while bringing a built-in fan base with it,” said Lyster. She found Spotify an “interesting fit” for creators who do podcast-style video, and thinks Facebook works best for long-form content.

Syndication at this scale could result in shifting terms for brand partnerships. “Who owns the extra reach?” asked Bendes. “If brands are sponsoring the creator’s content and it gets syndicated, does that sponsorship carry? Usage rights, exclusivity windows and brand-safety clauses will need to catch up.”

Bendes expects sponsorship pricing for syndicated creators to move towards TV-style negotiation, with “a premium for multi-surface reach, and a lot of pushback from brands asking for proof that the reach is real.”

Lyster wondered if creators will start to fold syndication into how they run their business and where they post content and potentially follow a model more similar to how musicians use a distributor to get their music onto every streaming service.

Both Chanti and Lyster also noted that creator control could become increasingly more crucial if syndication takes off.

“The biggest risks are creators sacrificing control over their IP, audience relationships or future monetization opportunities for relatively modest short-term gains. Ownership, transparency and favorable licensing terms are critical,” Chanti said.