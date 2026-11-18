Brand spending on creator marketing is set to grow twice as fast as spending on advertising as a whole over the next five years, according to advertising research firm Madison & Wall.

The consultancy estimated that creator spending will rise 12% each year until 2030, versus a 6% increase in ad spending each year between 2025 and 2030. In 2026, the researcher estimates that marketers will spend $116 billion on creator activity.

Driving that growth is ad spend intended to boost or promote creator content to a larger audience — which accounted for 44%, or $52 billion, of global creator marketing spending in 2026 — and brands paying creators to produce advertising assets for use in CTV, display and paid social contexts.

The latter accounted for 12% of global creator spending in 2026, but will rise 16% each year until the end of the decade, making it the fastest-growing segment of the creator economy. Traditional sponsored posts or ambassador relationships accounted for 28% of creator spending.

Mayfly creative assets

Brands attempting to reach large audiences on social platforms have begun to look to creators not just as a distribution point, but as a source of creative production that can meet the need for a diverse set of creative assets at a lower price point than traditional agency methods.

Unilever CEO Fernando Fernandez, for example, recently said that the CPG giant’s social content had to be constantly refreshed to prevent it from going stale. “The lifespan of a video today is four days,” he said during the firm’s recent Capital Markets Day. “Content has to be renovated because after four days you don’t have diminishing levels of return, you have negative marginal return.”

“The reason we see brands engaging with this is just because it’s cheaper,” said Luke Stillman, managing director at Madison & Wall. “Everybody is trying to squeeze down all those non-working expenses as much as possible.”

As creator rosters get larger — Unilever now works with around 500,000 — the need to manage such programs has driven spending on specialist agencies, platforms and talent representation. Spending on creator intermediaries (fees for specialist agencies, platforms, or talent representation) accounted for 8% of global creator spending.

Stillman said he expected to see spending on that slice grow further in coming years. “Identifying the right creators, contracting with all those creators, managing non-delivery and legal issues and payment issues are really complex, and so there’s plenty of space for ancillary services there,” he said.

“We’re seeing an increase on budgets year-on-year from our clients,” said Andy Ryan, co-founder at social and influencer agency Komodo. Ryan estimated client spending on creator marketing had increased 20%-30% in 2026.

Olivia Wedderburn, head of influence at Born Social, saw an even bigger jump, estimating that client spending on creator activity had risen 50% compared with last year. “I would anticipate that will only continue to grow quite heavily,” she said.

The U.S. market accounted for 43% of creator spending last year, per Madison & Wall estimates, while the U.K. and Germany are the next-largest, at 5% and 4% respectively. The U.S. will see spending grow 15% this year. India was the fastest growing market, at 20%.

‘Creator-made assets connect best with consumers’

Madison & Wall’s estimate for asset-led spending covered several related practices: whitelisting, fees for user-generated content, content licensing, and fees for producing creative assets.

However brands are commissioning it, creator-led production is on the rise. “More of our brand partners are bringing creators in as the production engine for their paid media, not just their organic social,” said Nicholas Spiro, chief commercial officer at Viral Nation.

While cost is a major factor, as Stillman noted, agency marketers also believe creator-made work can engage audiences more effectively than an ad made for the same environment by a creative director.

“Creator-made assets simply connect best with potential customers on a human level,” said Spiro. “They tend to drive performance better than traditional brand creative, and they can be more measurable for certain objectives than organic creator-only content.”

While creator marketing was once dominated by apparel and beauty brands, healthcare, automotive and finance advertisers now spend on creator activity too.

“Where some sectors like fashion and beauty have been on this for a number of years, and therefore they’re already doing a fantastic job at it… some sectors [were] behind and they’re catching up and are now throwing more at it,” said Ryan.

“An ad can make a claim. A parent can prove it,” said Carmen Graham, CMO at Genexa, a youth-targeted healthcare brand.

“Parent creators can also do what we can’t: show the product in real use, in their home. The messier and less art-directed the medicine cabinet, the more we see ourselves and our customer in the content,” she said.

“Our bet is that this commitment to being parent-first will drive the trust this category requires — especially if you’re switching to a new product to support you in the most dire moments of parenthood.”