Kroger’s new CEO, a Walmart veteran, is focused on speed and execution

This story was first published by Digiday sibling ModernRetail

Kroger’s announcement last month that it would buy Giant Eagle for just under $1.7 billion was one of the grocer’s first major moves under new CEO Greg Foran, an indicator of how the company’s strategy could look going forward.

Foran joined Kroger in February after serving as CEO of Air New Zealand since 2020. Before that, he was president and CEO of Walmart U.S. for about six years. Industry experts told Modern Retail in February, based on Foran’s experience at Walmart, that they expected he would focus on fundamentals like inventory and merchandising as well as financial discipline. So far, they’ve been right; Foran has placed an emphasis on speed and execution.

And while Kroger still is making a big acquisition in Giant Eagle, that doesn’t carry the same regulatory or financial risk as the failed Albertsons mega-deal that defined the end of former CEO Rodney McMullen’s tenure. The Giant Eagle deal is much smaller, and Kroger is financing it with cash.

“We’ve got terrific assets. We’re outperforming many traditional grocery competitors, and we’re proud of that, but beating other grocers isn’t the same as leading the industry,” Foran said during Kroger’s first-quarter earnings call in June. “Customers today are shopping across more channels with more of their spend going outside of traditional grocery, but I don’t see that as a problem. I see it as an opportunity; right industry, right moment, right foundation. The runway in front of this business is significant. We have what we need, now we need to execute.”

Foran said the company’s operating costs have been growing faster than its sales and that that’s not sustainable. “And frankly, it’s not acceptable,” he said. “Taking costs out of this business is not optional; it’s the starting point for everything else we want to do.”

He also said the company needs to improve its store operations and be more consistent in its execution in stores and online. “We need to move faster, make decisions more quickly, and get more out of the assets and the talent we already have,” Foran said. Every time items are out of stock or the checkouts are too slow, that costs Kroger trips, he added.

“When execution slips, we fall short of our potential, and today, the gap between our best stores and the rest of the fleet needs to improve,” Foran said. “Closing it is one of our biggest near-term opportunities.” He said the company will invest in better training, simpler tools and other support they need to do their best work.

Additionally, Foran is continuing to focus on opening new stores and growing the company’s footprint, such as through the Giant Eagle deal.

“Competitors have continued to grow their footprint while we stepped back. Our existing footprint is one of our strongest assets, but standing still in store growth means standing still in market share,” Foran said. “The good news is we have started to ramp our pipeline thoughtfully, focused on the markets and formats that can generate the strongest returns.”

Foran added that the company has opportunities to lower prices to be more competitive. “Customers are being more deliberate with their spending and, at times, shopping us selectively. We’re getting too many promotional trips and not enough of the full basket.” He said the company will press harder in supplier negotiations and lean further into direct sourcing.

Foran said Kroger doesn’t need to be the lowest-priced retailer, but that its value needs to be clear with a great experience and trust. “Every dollar we invest in customer value we earn through cost savings and efficiency. That’s the standard we’re holding ourselves to,” Foran said. “Over time, we’ll move toward simpler, more consistent everyday value. We will still be promotional — that is part of who we are — but sharper and easier for customers to understand. That requires discipline, and here’s where we’re pushing to fund that.”

He is also placing continued investment in retail media as a margin driver, and he sees opportunity in the fact that 95% of Kroger’s transactions are tied to loyalty accounts. “That means we can measure actual purchase behavior, not just intent. And that’s increasingly valuable to brands and advertisers,” Foran said, adding that data and direct customer relationships are becoming the most valuable currency in advertising. “We operate the technology layer closest to the customer, giving us a distinct advantage in how we engage and monetize those relationships.”

Chedly Louis, a lead analyst on Moody’s Ratings’ retail team who covers the grocery sector, said she is optimistic that Kroger has been focusing on the core business of its store base and price under Foran, rather than making more big bets like the Albertsons attempt or its failed partnership with robotics fulfillment company Ocado.

“My expectation is that you’re going to see continued growth, but through bolt-on acquisition, where maybe the regulatory concerns are less,” Louis said. “They are focusing on the store experience, closing underperforming stores, really doubling down on where they believe they can win.”

But Kroger faces a lofty challenge in the sector. Foran said customers are under pressure with higher gas prices, reduced SNAP benefits and squeezed budgets.

“Customers are managing spend carefully and shopping with real intent,” Foran said. “The encouraging news is that our work on affordability is starting to resonate, and you can see it in the data. Traffic is up. Customers are coming through our doors more often, which tells me our value message is starting to land.”