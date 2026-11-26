Social media trends move faster than brands can keep up with. Now, they’re trying to create repeatable systems to turn organic social attention into something they can evaluate, fund and ultimately scale.

Take General Mills, for example. Home to brands like Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Trix, the CPG brand has spent the past year putting together an internal framework to systematize monetizing viral moments.

Its “talkability score” is a calculation used to measure whether General Mills’ brands are earning more attention with social media creators than they’re buying with paid ads. It’s a loose framework that varies by brand, Mindy Murray, director of influencer and content at General Mills said, and generates a score based on whether users shared it, put their own spin on it and how long interest in the trend lasts.

Murray was mum on the actual mechanics on how it actually determines whether to invest ad spend. “We’re weighing on earning, we’re weighing things like active engagement — so shares likes, comments, saves — because we know that that means someone took an actual effort to do something versus just an impression,” Murray said.

Virality can’t be manufactured, but this “operating system” allows them to “go faster and be smarter,” said Murray.

Over the past year, General Mills has also reorganized its teams to bring social and influencer marketing under Murray’s purview, she told Digiday, to move more quickly and efficiently in converting buzzy organic content into paid ads.

For example, over the summer Reese’s “Eat ‘Em Up” cereal jingle from the early 2000s started trending on TikTok. General Mills noticed the trend, partnered with GloRilla to re-record the rap, tracked real-time activity via its framework, and ultimately turned it into a campaign on streaming platforms and Reese’s Puffs’ YouTube channel. The company boasted a 2.5% year-over-year sales increase as a result, but did not provide specific sales figures. The company did not say specifically how the framework informed that strategy.

General Mills isn’t alone.

Last week, influencer agency Billion Dollar Boy (BDB) rolled out its Creator Investment Planner, a financial modeling tool that aims to help marketers understand the ad spend levels required to plan and “de-risk creator investments,” according to a news release.

BDB’s tool works by calculating blended CPMs from creators and social media platforms. Marketers enter their budget and time frame, and the platform calculates estimates for share of voice, total impressions and earned media value. Per BDB, the model can update as inputs change, where marketers can expect to “de-risk” spend commitments.

And in April, CreatorIQ creator platform and creative analytics and governance platform CreativeX launched a new tool to help brands incorporate creator content into a paid media strategy. The system works on an API, sending creator content from CreatorIQ’s platform to CreativeX to be graded, reviewed by CreativeX’s AI-powered system and optimized by a brand campaign manager. Ultimately, it aims to identify creator posts with potential to do well as an ad before any media buyers open their wallets. Nestlé was the first brand to sign on. The integration was announced on an invite-only basis.

To agency execs, all signs point to brands getting more rigorous about their spend — especially when it comes to squeezing performance out of creators — and do it before the trend disappears.

Creator spend is expected to increase 12% every year until 2030, according to advertising research firm Madison & Wall. In no small part, brand spend on boosting or promoting creator content is fueling that growth.

“Before any sort of budget is unlocked, you have to be able to prove out that there’s a higher propensity for that piece of content for whatever investment you’re making into social to actually move towards a conversion,” said Madison Gaudry-Routledge, evp of social at Viral Nation, a social agency.

Most brands, Gaudry-Routledge said, haven’t come up with a named framework in the same way General Mills has. Brand spend on creator marketing is expected to grow twice as fast as spending on advertising. Naturally, brands are eager to see proof of concept as early as possible.

Viral Nation has its own proprietary framework offered to clients as an add-on service. It’s called Culture Quotient that blends brand awareness, brand affinity and brand velocity into a measurable score to determine a brand’s relevance in cultural conversation. The tool works via AI that analyzes conversations and content, identifies emerging cultural trends and tracks shifts in consumer sentiment, per Gaudry-Routledge. The social exec declined to share any client-specific examples.

These calculations are being built in real time and haven’t yet replaced traditional metrics like share of voice, audience sentiment and engagement.

“As an industry, we’re continuing to try to catch up on operationalizing frameworks and systematizing measurement and still not there yet,” said Kristina Coughlin, svp and general manager of Trevant, a creator marketing agency.