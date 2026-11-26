Dick’s Sporting Goods has found that there’s big business in youth sports.

The sporting retailer recorded a third quarter GAAP net income of $161 million in earnings this week — more than double the $75 million reported the year prior.

Dick’s execs attributed much of that success to Dick’s Media Network, home to its youth sports app GameChange.

Like many long-tail retail media networks, Dick’s Sporting Goods doesn’t break out its ad business revenue by dollar figure or percentage. Dick’s chief financial officer Navdeep Gupta noted that the company is grappling with supply-chain related costs, higher fuel costs and other pressures, but Dick’s Media Network partially offset those pressures.

“We have talked about these gross margin growth drivers with Dick’s Media Network and GameChanger. Those are continuing to be very differentiated drivers of not only our profitability, but our gross margin expansion,” he said.

Expanding advertiser partnerships

Dick’s Media Network is four years old and offers ad units in-store, on its own site, off-site across the open web, social and streaming. Perhaps its biggest get is its live sports via GameChanger.

“They found this gap in the marketplace in terms of sports club video streaming. And they’ve created this app, this solution, and now they inherently have their own O&O [owned and operated] inventory from a media perspective,” said Olivia Hawkins, vp of media strategy at Salt XC.

Dick’s has previously worked with sports brands like Adidas, On, Under Armor and Crocs. However, the sports retailer is actively engaging non-endemic partners too.

Take Chobani, for example. The yogurt brand bought ad space on Dick’s Sporting Goods Game Changer app during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, said Hawkins, who was familiar with the deal.

She did not disclose financial details of the ad buy. The campaign focused on reach and awareness, getting Chobani in front of youth sports enthusiasts, like parents and coaches, Hawkins said.

“They met our expectations in terms of reaching a new audience and delivery, frequency, and all those media metrics — CPM and video completions and all that,” she said, without detailing the campaign’s success.

Pricing and inventory considerations

Dick’s video app CPMs are more premium, hovering around $35, according to one commerce executive who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

“That’s more expensive than big TV. They’re asking for that price for that type of inventory. It’s a great solution — super clever, but it’s expensive,” the anonymous exec told Digiday. In comparison, Netflix CPMs fell from their initial $60 when it launched in 2022 to the low $20s currently.

Seemingly, brands are willing to cough up the dough. That’s the bet Dick’s seems to be making. It makes sense given sports has become the industry’s latest golden goose.

Put some numbers on it. In a survey this year, Dick’s Media and eMarketer reported that 63% of U.S. parents have kids in youth sports and 84% of them said youth sports influence their buying choices.

Audience scale and reach

Now, there’s the question of scale. Dick’s GameChanger app has more than 5 million monthly active users, but youth sports is more niche than something like the National Football League, which averages 18.7 million viewers per game during the regular season.

“It’s a great audience. It’s a great inventory, but it is finite versus other offsite environments that include all of the open web,” Hawkins said.

That leaves Dick’s in the same boat as other retail media networks — or at least every other RMN that isn’t Amazon or Walmart — where continued growth may have to come from beyond retailers’ owned and operated channels.