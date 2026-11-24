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Influencer marketing contracts have become a focal point in the creator economy. There’s heightened attention being paid by brands, creators and creators’ representatives to deal terms, such as usage rights, exclusivity and payment terms. But among the newest addendums is AI usage.

“We actually are seeing more and more contracts including language around the creator not being able to use AI in their content for these campaigns,” said Kurt Stadelman, vp of talent at creator marketing firm Pearpop, in a conversation with Digiday managing editor Sara Jerde during Digiday’s recent Creator Strategies event.

Creators are actually welcoming brands’ no-AI demands, he said. Creators are already concerned about generative AI being used to create content and crowd out creators from people’s feeds. So brands forbidding AI-generated content from creators signals a commitment by brands to human-made content, said Stadelman.

But what counts as AI-generated content? Does it prohibit the creator from using AI tools in any part of their process?

“We’ve had to specify that a few times just to make sure, because obviously you want the creator to be able to use AI tools in the background when they’re developing their concept or their script. Even utilizing AI to analyze their past performance of their content and advise them on their strategy moving forward. And I think brands should probably embrace that because it ultimately helps the creator deliver the best version of themselves and the best content possible,” said Stadelman.

Here are a few highlights from the conversation, which have been edited for length and clarity.

Usage rights

It’s way too risky to be only utilizing organic posting for creator campaigns and just hoping that the right people see it. We are seeing more and more brands utilize paid behind whether it’s white-listing or utilizing the creator content as an ad unit for themselves on their own channels. Along with that comes, obviously, you have to write the paid usage rights into the contract, and most brands are good about that.

The wrong length for usage rights

Usage in perpetuity should never be agreed to. That’s a dangerous place to be for a creator and can negatively impact their future collaborations with other brands in the same category. Exclusivity, obviously, is quite difficult for a lot of creators if they agree to a longer exclusivity term than they should. That limits their options moving forward.

The right length for usage rights

Sometimes you’ll see proposed terms that are just a little too lengthy with the usage rights. We push back on that sometimes. I don’t think there’s any reason to be agreeing upfront to any more than six months of paid usage. Even that’s a bit lengthy. Starting it at three months if they’re really wanting to utilize paid with the campaign, that makes sense. Even up to six months is fine in most cases. But once you get to that point six months from now, you can reassess and extend if you’d like. But I don’t think there’s any reason to go beyond that in the initial contract.

Payment terms

We always push for shorter payment terms. If somebody’s asking for net-90, we try to push for net-60 or, ideally, net-30. But I understand that some brands have their standard operating procedures there, which is fine. But we just ask that they honor those payment terms, which is a whole other issue that we’re seeing happen more and more, is that brands are just not honoring these payment terms that they’ve themselves written into the contract.