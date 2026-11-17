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Ever wonder how an influencer marketing deal gets negotiated? Well, you’re in luck.

In a live Digiday Podcast recording during the recent Creator Strategies virtual event, YSL Beauty’s Hadley Musinsky and Night’s Sophie Bressler broke down how deals between brands and influencers come together. Step one usually starts with the brand.

“Whenever we have a launch or a business priority, we’ll talk through where do we need support, who do we want support from and what does that really look like. Then, as the influencer lead, we’ll talk through or present ideas, concepts, creator names that I think would be such a perfect fit for the product. And I will then reach out to someone like Sophie, who I’ve had a great relationship with for over 10 years now,” said Musinsky, director of influence and advocacy at YSL Beauty.

Then the ball is in the creator’s court, or at least the creator’s talent manager, such as Bressler. Brief in hand, she looks for the brand’s objective to identify the creators best suited to the campaign.

“If Hadley says to me, ‘We’re really looking to drive sales’, I don’t want to put forward a client who doesn’t have a history of strong link clicks on Instagram Stories,” Bressler said.

From there, the two sides go back and forth to hash out details, including exclusivity, usage rights and eventually payment terms.

“The payment terms don’t get ironed out until we get to the contracting stage,” said Bressler, who delved into details of those discussions in the episode, along with Musinsky who shared YSL Beauty and parent company’s L’Oréal’s payment terms.

Here are a few highlights from the conversation, which have been edited for length and clarity.

The brand objective

Musinsky: “We usually don’t include links, so we’re not tracking to that extent. Of course, we want to see a spike in sales. But there’s never this goal [of an] exact percentage-increase number. For us, it’s usually more of an awareness play, or as we call it, a virality moment of starting a conversation, having that video or multiple videos perform really well and then seeing other creators feed off of it. Usually that’s our goal.”

The creator counter

Bressler: “I may come to the table and say, ‘I’ve reviewed the scope of work and the creative. Based on that, this is the general starting rate for the [creator] that you’re interested in’. From there it becomes more of a conversation and a friendly negotiation. If what I’ve presented to Hadley is too high for this specific campaign, we would then work backwards to maybe scale back the scope of work, pare back the usage, remove the exclusivity, tweak the deliverables.”

Syndication and usage rights from the brand side

Musinsky: “For the most part, we go in with the offer asking for everything because we know we can start scaling back. If we’re looking for an Instagram post or TikTok, we’ll ask for syndication so that it’s posted across both platforms or even three platforms that will include YouTube Shorts. And then in terms of usage, we’ll usually ask for two weeks paid upfront. We do love to boost content. I think it’s also beneficial for the creator. That’s us putting spend behind it and it running through their account as an ad.”

Exclusivity and usage rights from the creator side

Bressler: “When it comes to paid usage, what is the perceived exclusivity there? Even if there is not technical exclusivity and my client could work with [a separate] luxe beauty brand the next day, if YSL Beauty is running paid ads with my client in it, another luxe beauty brand may not want to collaborate with [the creator] because they think they must be off the table because they’re working with YSL Beauty. We as reps need to understand what other opportunities are on the table at that specific time and weigh the opportunity cost against the desired scope of work in full.”