By letting Meta’s Muse agent into its stores only through the gateway it built and controls, Walmart is treating AI agent access the way retail media networks once treated ad slots: as inventory to be doled out on its own terms.

The retailer is preparing to launch a connector to Muse that will provide the AI agent with defined access to its e-commerce infrastructure, meaning it gets to set the guardrails and boundaries within which Meta’s agent can browse and shop.

The capability was noticed by Juozas Kaziukėnas, founder of e-commerce research firm Marketplace Pulse, after he spotted an update to Walmart’s technical instruction manual for Muse. According to The Verge, that integration launches tomorrow (Nov. 24), in time for Black Friday Cyber Monday shopping.

The manual, which Digiday has also seen and verified, describes how Muse can interact with Walmart’s shopping systems on behalf of a user. This includes tasks like searching for products, answering questions, building shopping carts and, if permission is granted, completing orders. Muse can also call on Walmart’s own shopping assistant Sparky to answer questions about products, stores and comparisons.

So a Walmart Shopper could ask Muse to compare three televisions, find specific ingredients for a dinner party, or ask the agent to add products to its Walmart shopping cart. Muse can then use Walmart’s systems to carry out those tasks. For example, Walmart could help Muse identify a customer’s usual brand of milk without handing over their entire shopping history.

This goes beyond what someone might typically expect from a chatbot, where a user might simply ask for recommendations. Instead, Muse, through the gateway to Walmart’s own marketplace, can act on those recommendations, taking care of the legwork involved in shopping and even making purchases once the user has given the necessary permission.

Walmart talked about its vision for this in its blog post last month.

Built using the Model Context Protocol (MCP), the integration gives AI agents a more direct and reliable way to interact with Walmart’s shopping systems. It’s designed to let agents shop on a customer’s behalf without giving them access to their wider purchase history or unnecessary personal information. For example, Walmart could help Muse identify a customer’s usual brand of milk without handing over their entire shopping history.

Walmart wants agents to shop on its terms

Walmart has also started introducing Agent Profiles, which gives each AI agent its own dedicated profile within a customer’s Walmart account. It means shoppers can distinguish purchases made by an AI agent from the ones they’ve completed themselves, while deciding how much autonomy they want to give the agent. Customers can require approval for every purchase, or set a spending limit (such as $50, $100 or $200), allowing the agent to spend up to that amount without seeking approval each time. Customers also have the ability to disable the agent’s access at any time.

This development comes after Amazon already blocked Muse from accessing its e-commerce site in September, arguing that third-party AI agents should operate openly and respect retailers’ decisions about whether to participate. At the time, Amazon said it asked Meta to remove its website from Muse’s shopping experience, but Meta declined. It also raised concerns about Muse accessing customer accounts without authorization and potentially capturing customer credentials. However, Meta disputed the claims, saying Muse cannot see users’ passwords or payment details.

While Walmart might be working closer with Muse going forward, this approach could raise questions about its ad business. In particular, with Muse increasingly allowed to take over product discovery, where does that leave its sponsored product placements and how much influence will brands have over what an AI agent recommends.

“There will emerge a new advertising mechanism where brands will pay dollars not for a sponsored placement, but for a ‘sponsored consideration’ to the agents,” said Abhishek Bora, head of digital growth at All Star Elite. “If agents take over the buying process, how would a new brand with a better product and offer get considered by an agent when it has no history of reviews, usage or purchases?”

Neither Walmart nor Meta responded to Digiday’s request for comment.