Future of TV Briefing: Hispanic TV-and-streaming viewership in 4 charts

This Future of TV Briefing covers the latest in streaming and TV for Digiday+ members and is distributed over email every Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET. More from the series →

This week’s Future of TV Briefing looks at how Hispanic audiences spend their time between traditional TV and streaming.

I’ve never been a fluent Spanish speaker (lo siento, Mom). But I did watch a fair amount of Spanish-language TV growing up. Especially “Sábado Gigante,” thanks to my maternal grandparents who would often babysit my sister and me. I didn’t really know what Don Francisco was saying, but I was captivated.

Anyway, I was around my mom’s side of the family over the weekend. Aunts, uncles, cousins, three versions of salsa de maní. I must have had two recent studies on Hispanic TV-and-streaming viewership fresh in my head, because I started thinking about whether my grandparents would have cut the cord were they still with us and which streaming services they would use.

I’ll never have an actual answer to that, but I’ve got some hunches, based on findings from two separate studies by Nielsen and Horowitz Research that are highlighted below.

My grandparents would definitely be streaming, but they would still be spending time watching traditional TV. Especially considering that Don Francisco makes his cable TV return on Univision this weekend.

Given that Hispanic viewers’ share of streaming watch time roughly equates Hispanic people’s share of the U.S. population, my grandparents would be streaming about as much as anyone else.

My grandparents were extremely frugal (the frequency with which my grandma would talk about the cost of caskets in this country…). So 100% they would be using free, ad-supported streaming TV services.

Again, my grandparents kept a tight grip on their money. So once my grandma found out “I Love Lucy” and “Bonanza” – the two other shows I most remember being on at their house – were available on FAST services, I could see her going after my grandpa’s ViX subscription (which he would have signed up for to watch his favorite soccer team, River Plate, play).

What we’ve heard

“A creator fee can be different because it can be buying creative, talent, distribution, IP audience access and usage rights at the same time, while the third party may be adding value through selection, negotiation and management.” — Entropy Consulting’s Alex Tait on transparency in creator budgets

Numbers to know

>100: Number of employees NBCUniversal is reportedly laying off from its global streaming technology group.

~300: Number of employees Disney has laid off in its third round of layoffs this year.

$12 million: How much Disney is asking advertisers to pay for 30-second spots in next year’s Super Bowl.

What we’ve covered

IRL events are becoming the new proof point for creator marketing:

Maya Raichoora is moving her followers off Instagram, the platform that built her audience, and into a monthly event she believes will outlast anything she posts.

Raichoora is among a growing number of smaller creators running events for a core of followers who want to meet people with the same interest.

Read more about creators’ IRL events here.

TikTok’s ad network bet: more reach, more budget:

The platform launched its global TikTok Ad Network (TTAN) to U.S. advertisers at Advertising Week New York, giving them a way to extend their TikTok campaigns across a network of nearly 400,000 “premium” apps worldwide.

The ad network, previously called Pangle, is being repositioned under the TikTok Ad Network Name.

Read more about TikTok’s ad network here.

Agency fees in creator deals are the next transparency headache for marketers:

Creator costs are the latest in a long line of agency fees marketers can’t quite account for.

In managing creator budgets, agencies are rolling talent fees and their own margin into one line the client can’t pick apart.

Read more about agency fees in creator deals here.

The creator economy’s stance on AI is shifting — again:

In the last 10 months, AI has steadily crept into nearly every corner of the creator economy.

The big difference, and the lingering question, is whether creators are using AI to create, full stop.

Read more about creators’ use of AI here.

What we’re reading

Skydance’s leadership lineup:

Coinciding with the close of its Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition and introduction of a new corporate name, Skydance has revealed its new executive roster, which includes a mix of Paramount and WBD execs plus a new co-CEO in Ynon Kreiz, according to CNBC.

Google’s Hollywood charm offensive:

Google has enlisted talent management firm Range Media Partners to produce a slate of microdramas that are designed to simultaneously improve AI’s reputation and promote the technology’s use in productions, according to The New York Times.

YouTube’s sports rights search:

The Google-owned video platform is looking to load up on live sports, with an eye toward all-encompassing packages like entire tournaments for U.S. sports leagues, according to CNBC.

Runway’s ad-making AI agent:

The AI video platform has rolled out an agentic AI tool for brands to create AI-generated ads that can be optimized based on data from their Google, Meta and TikTok accounts, according to Adweek.

YouTube Shorts’ originality push:

YouTube’s latest algorithm tweak could cut into the clipping trend by favoring original videos and cutting the reach of Shorts accounts re-uploading others’ content, according to 9To5Google.

Twitch’s AI brand-safety checks:

The Amazon-owned platform is using AI to judge the brand safety of creators’ livestreams, according to Tubefilter.