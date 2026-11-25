It’s easy to know what your bank balance is, in the age of apps and online banking. It’s not as easy for banks to know how effective their marketing efforts are.

Mediastruction, an independent media agency that two years ago launched FutureSight, a SaaS platform dedicated to speeding up media mix modeling, is drilling into specific industries.

The brainchild of Marilois Snowman, who founded Mediastruction and FutureSight, SpendSight puts a specific lens onto the banking industry. It’s a free benchmarking tool that enables bank marketers to evaluate their media budgets to see if their spending aligns with their peers.

Snowman said conversations with clients and with other banks that aren’t yet clients told her there’s an information gap in the sector. “It’s a problem for mid market in general,” she explained in reference to other subscription media tools. “Sometimes mid-market brands don’t show up at all, or then they’re just wildly inaccurate.”

For small banks, this information is pretty important, agreed Mark Gibson, marketing practice leader at Capital Performance Group. “It’s not uncommon in the banking industry to have one or two people in the marketing department, and maybe not even an ad or media agency,” he said. “Media is like you know 1/20th of your job, so by definition, you’re not going to be very sophisticated about about what media is available and how you should allocate it. For that kind of advertiser, this kind of stuff can be really valuable.”

Snowman also noted that some media, from search to social and CTV, aren’t even properly tracked by other services. “Given the percentage of investment that is digital media these days — I mean, what isn’t digital media? — it just seems to be a big gap.”

Mediastruction built SpendSight from a proprietary 2026 survey of financial institution marketers, and Snowman said it’s the first of its kind to capture how banks and credit unions actually split paid media dollars across channels. To date, about 100 different banks and credit unions have participated in the survey, giving them access to the findings.

Any bank marketer enters their budget and channel mix, which lets SpendSight generate a side-by-side comparison against the peer average, flagging where they’re over- or under-invested. All inputs and responses to the survey remain anonymous and the underlying survey data is never exposed.

“All of that kind of discussion is really helpful for marketing teams to bring to executive leadership, and then to be able to sell through shifts in media plans and modeling engagements,” said Snowman.

So what has SpendSight determined? Initial results show some patterns with how banks and financial services have been marketing, and which media channels they’re relying on. Although it comes as no surprise that digital performance channels make up about 51% of the average media mix, broadcast and traditional media (linear TV, radio, print, out-of-home) still account for roughly 38%. (Interestingly, the American Bankers Association’s Banking Journal cited more than 60% digital spend, which Snowman attributed to differing channel definitions.)

Within digital, paid search and paid social represent more than one-fourth of average spend (13.7% and 13.0%, respectively). Paid search is the most widely used channel, with 96% of institutions investing in it. As for other media, direct mail makes up 7.4% of the average mix and is used by 82% of institutions, which is more than linear TV, display, and online video (as anyone knows who gets mail at home).

Gibson at Capital Performance Group, which participates in multiple surveys for banking including SpendSight, noted the reason he thinks SpendSight goes one step farther. “While [other studies] provide some useful benchmarking in terms of how much banks spend overall, and what various media are used, they don’t quantify the spend by media mix or by media channel,” he said. “That’s the new innovation that this tool does.”

It also gives Mediastruction lead generation to build up its potential client base with financial firms, which Snowman acknowledged. “What we really want to sell through is FutureSight’s modeling. We can use this as a free tool to get to know us to offer something of benefit to potential clients, that’s what our goal is.”