Ad Tech Briefing: Zeta goes big as Apple casts a shadow over Advertising Week

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Advertising Week New York offered two different approaches to publicity. Some executives preferred to discuss Apple’s latest ad-targeting restrictions without putting their names to the conversation.

Meanwhile, Zeta Global spent the week issuing announcements, opening with an acquisition agreement and building toward a broader pitch for its role in enterprise AI.

On AWNY’s opening day, Zeta announced an agreement to acquire Senso, an AI-engineering company whose technology already supports its generative engine optimization offering, and said bringing the technology and team in-house will help customers understand and influence how their brands appear in AIOs.

The following day, it announced an agreement to acquire Digital Audience, a business already integrated into the platform that provides identity and activation infrastructure. The company stated this deal will extend its capabilities across channels, add engineering staff, and bolster its European presence. Taken together, the announcements tied its expansion to both AI discovery and the infrastructure used to reach customers afterward.

As AWNY-faithful nursed blisters and regretted how many meetings they’d packed into their schedule that week, Zeta hosted its own jam-packed one-day event, Zeta Live, on October 8 in New York City.

There, the company unveiled AthenaOS, software designed to combine enterprise information with Zeta’s customer data and organize applications and actions around a marketer’s stated objective, positioning it beyond marketing and widening the scope of the business it wants customers to buy into.

Alongside it, Athena MCP aims to make Zeta’s intelligence available within customers’ existing applications and AI environments, including ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini.

A separate Fireworks collaboration covers specialized models built using NVIDIA Nemotron, designed for tasks such as interpreting industry language and following brand requirements. Those models remain in development. Zeta also disclosed early work with partners on a specialized chip and supporting infrastructure.

Buyers can use only a limited amount of this today. AthenaOS is in limited internal beta, with public beta expected later this year and general availability planned for the first quarter of 2027. The chip project’s architecture and development path are still taking shape. These product plans still need to prove their commercial impact.

Zeta’s PR blitz contrasted the whispers Digiday reported on from the sidelines and bars adjacent to the official AWNY proceedings. Here, Apple’s iOS 27 changes had disrupted parts of the targeting ecosystem, prompting executives to discuss exposure and potential responses, frequently anonymously. Concerns about who might appear on Apple’s blocklist colored the week, even as companies presented their next round of AI products.

The rise of the UBP

Elsewhere, people made note of recent launches and came to the conclusion that the old-school demand-side platform, as we have historically known it is dead.

For example, Olyzon used AWNY to launch its advertising orchestration platform, a campaign management tool that connects buyers to platforms, including Amazon, Google’s DV360, The Trade Desk, and Yahoo DSP.

The company says its AI agents coordinate planning, activation and measurement across buyers’ existing relationships, starting with connected TV and extending to YouTube, social, digital audio and digital out-of-home.

Supply and inventory connections include Universal Ads, Samsung Ads, Vibe, Spotify and PubMatic. Measurement partners include DoubleVerify, Lucid and Innovid. Olyzon says buyers retain their seats and deals, with agents working within their budgets, commitments and allocations.

Moving money between platforms requires teams to reconcile different interfaces and reports. Olyzon says its agents can change budgets, bids and inventory selections across those systems. Its Oct. 7 event included a demonstration.

Of course, this raises the commercial question of where the buyer’s decision ultimately sits.

An orchestration service can influence allocation while transactions run through existing DSPs. Buyers still need to establish how recommendations reconcile conflicting measurement signals, what changes require approval and whether outcomes improve.

Olyzon’s platform echoes similar observations from Brian O’Kelley, now CEO of Apostra, who recently noted the rise of the “Universal Buying Platform,” citing recent adjustments to the Amazon ads platform as an example.

In his influential BokonAds blog, he observed how UBPs combine intent and measurement data, access advertising surfaces regardless of how they are transacted, and coordinate work from planning through reconciliation, with the emerging contest is over who manages the whole buy.

What we’ve heard

“Amazon is acknowledging that a programmatic-only DSP makes little sense outside a web-centric universe.”

— Brian O’Kelley, Apostra CEO, on how the DSP as we knew it is essentially dead.

Numbers to know

Market capitalization of publicly listed ad tech companies, per Yahoo Finance, as the curtain falls on 2026’s installment of AWNY.

$93 billion : AppLovin’s market capitalization

: AppLovin’s market capitalization $8.3 billion: Zeta Global’s market capitalization

Zeta Global’s market capitalization $5.7 billion : The Trade Desk’s market capitalization

: The Trade Desk’s market capitalization $3.6 billion: Magnite’s market capitalization

What we’ve covered

Apple’s secret blocklist is the talk of Advertising Week New York (mostly off the record)

How iOS 27’s targeting restrictions shaped the conversations around the conference.

Apple’s Safari ad tech blocklist sends publishers back to IAB Tech Lab’s Trusted Server

Publishers reconsider infrastructure they control as Apple’s restrictions interrupt advertising workflows. October 8.

What we’re reading

How data and ad tech vendors are preparing for the iOS 27 fallout

AdExchanger’s James Hercher notes that as Apple’s iOS 27 privacy changes approach, data and ad tech vendors are scrambling to adapt their tracking and targeting strategies before the rules take effect.

Walmart DSP adds Spotify inventory with sales-linked measurement

Eligible U.S. advertisers can buy Spotify audio, video, and display ads using Walmart shopper audiences, with reporting that links campaigns to online purchases and sales across more than 4,600 Walmart stores.

FouAnalytics and fraud0 team up to automate Google Ads refund claims

The companies are expanding their partnership with an AI agent that they say monitors advertiser website traffic, builds evidence, and manages Google Ads refund claims. Advertisers connect their Google Ads account and install a website tag. The announcement says pharmaceutical company Uriach recovered $28,000 in three months; that figure is a company-reported example.

OpenX adds HUMAN signals to supply-side decisioning

OpenX is the first adopter of HUMAN’s Ad Integrity Suite for Platforms, bringing invalid-traffic, viewability, and brand-safety signals into supply curation and deal creation. The integration gives the briefing another example of decision-making moving into the supply path.