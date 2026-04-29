The promise and threat of AI, as understood through the eyes of Possible

Digiday is at Possible giving you the latest industry news out of the event in Miami. More from the series →

The fourth annual Possible conference ends today, having undergone a surge of attendance in the last year — which was palpably felt in the crowded hallways and million-decibel lobby of Miami’s Fontainebleau Hotel. According to Possible co-founder and president Christian Muche, the number of attendees this year surged to 7,500 from 5,400 in 2025.

As a media partner, Digiday hosted conversations with several executives and speakers at the Digiday studio smack outside Inspiration Hall, Possible’s largest stage. Each of the execs interviewed shared their thoughts on the growing effect and influence of generative AI on their businesses, and some dissected the economic forces shaping marketing and media spend.