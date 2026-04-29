for the Digiday Programmatic Marketing Summit, May 6-8 in Palm Springs.
The promise and threat of AI, as understood through the eyes of Possible
Digiday is at Possible giving you the latest industry news out of the event in Miami. More from the series →
The fourth annual Possible conference ends today, having undergone a surge of attendance in the last year — which was palpably felt in the crowded hallways and million-decibel lobby of Miami’s Fontainebleau Hotel. According to Possible co-founder and president Christian Muche, the number of attendees this year surged to 7,500 from 5,400 in 2025.
As a media partner, Digiday hosted conversations with several executives and speakers at the Digiday studio smack outside Inspiration Hall, Possible’s largest stage. Each of the execs interviewed shared their thoughts on the growing effect and influence of generative AI on their businesses, and some dissected the economic forces shaping marketing and media spend.
Here are a few of the discussions Digiday’s editors teased out of the guests that swung by.
Fern Potter, the chief strategy and growth officer at curation firm Multilocal, explains the forces that led curation to take off in the last 18 months, from deal management to automation and algorithmic influence. She also shared how AI is helping to “tidy up our house” with data and its impact on discoverability.
Crossmedia co-founder and CEO Kamran Asghar, who’s attended three out of four Possibles, asked what is actually possible in the industry as business models have changed. He also championed the agility and speed of independent agencies — “We’re not tied to legacies” — and neutrality that he implied have been lost by holding companies. Asghar also explained why he believes marketers are continuing to spend despite uncertain economic times, having a lot to do with flexibility in the marketplace. “Media is like a river,” he said.
Nielsen‘s first-ever chief client officer, Peter Naylor, who also happens to be a four-time Possible veteran, explained his role at the research giant, which is to “open the aperture” of perceptions. One change he wants the industry to understand is that Nielsen is now getting into the predictions business with its predictive sales lift product — a tool that helps with short-term marketing efforts like movie campaigns. When it comes to AI, he quipped that Nielsen helps to put the “L” in LLM in that Nielsen deals with “large” terabytes of data every day.
Stay tuned for more interviews from the Digiday studio at Possible.
More in Marketing
‘The bridge between intuition and ROI’: The M&A race to own advertising’s last unmeasured lever
The ad industry’s hottest M&A target isn’t what you think.
CMOs continue their uphill climb in the eyes of their CEOs: Boathouse study
Where 68% of CMOs are seen as actively contributing to strategy and strategic decisions, only 8% are perceived as actually leading it.
Advertisers are flying blind on ChatGPT ads — Adthena wants to change that
Adthena has launched ChatGPT AdBridge — a tool which aims to turn clients’ existing Google Ads accounts into ready-to-run ChatGPT campaigns.