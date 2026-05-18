‘Identity is the qualifier for AI’: Publicis’ $2.2 billion LiveRamp deal is a bet that whoever controls the data owns the AI era

Before the ink was dry on the LiveRamp deal, Publicis Group CEO Arthur Sadoun had personally sent 500 emails. To clients, to partners and to rival holdcos — all carrying the same message. Nothing changes. LiveRamp stays neutral. Your data is safe.

He had to send those messages. The holdcos alone account for 5% of LiveRamp’s revenue. Losing them on day one would have complicated a rationale that goes well beyond advertising. It’s a $2.2 billion bet that the next trillion dollar market won’t go to the best media buyer. It’ll go to whoever can help clients build AI agents that their competitors can’t replicate.

Because anyone can license an AI model. That’s not the edge. According to Sadoun, the data is. Specifically, a set that spans 25,000 publisher domains, more than 500 data and tech partners in 14 markets and serves 800 clients — 250 of which are Fortune 500.

What LiveRamp does is let those clients take the data they own (customer records, transaction history and behaviour signals) and thread it across the entire ecosystem without exposing the underlying details. The mechanism for that is RampID, a pseudonymous identifier that runs across publishers, retailers, CTV platforms and data partners. With it, a marketer can match its CRM list against a publisher’s audience, measure whether an ad drove a sale or run a campaign across the open web — all without the data ever leaving its owner’s hands thanks to its data clean room Habu.

If that sounds familiar, it should. Publicis has been making versions of this bet since 2019 when it bought Epsilon for $4.4 billion. Then it bought Lotame last year to shore up post-cookie identity. Now, LiveRamp. Each deal had its logic at the time — personalization, then identity now agents. But the through-line hasn’t changed once. Data is the durable advantage. The tech may shift and the compliance burden might move but it’s the agencies that controlled the best data that came out ahead. Buying Liveramp is Publicis continuing with tradition.

“In 2019 we acquired Epsilon in the name of leading personalization at scale to enable our clients to take back control of their data from the walled gardens by shifting from cookies to identity,” Sadoun told analysts on a call earlier today (May 18). “Now with LiveRamp, we are looking ahead to what’s next. By building the future of data co-creation, it is how we will enable our clients to generate new, exclusive and proprietary data to build the smartest and most differentiated AI agents on top of the leading LLMs.”

That stack, should the deal close by year end as planned, will run across three distinct identification systems — Epsilon, Lotame and LiveRamp. There are no plans to consolidate them since they all do different things. The point is that they connect.

“Identity is the qualifier for AI. If you don’t have the identity, you just don’t win with AI,” said Sadoun. “Just look at all the platforms — you don’t win if you don’t have identity, and everyone has understood that. Where LiveRamp adds something great is that data co-creation — meaning collaboration to get new sets of data — is going to be the multiplier. You get qualified with identity, you win by creating new sets of assets and new sets of data.”

On paper, that would play out like this: The group’s consulting arm Sapient goes in first, modernizing the legacy infrastructure most enterprises are still running on. Its audience division Epsilon connects that infrastructure to real people — identity, behaviours and transactions. LiveRamp adds the collaboration layer, letting clients pool their data with partners, publishers and retailers to improve match rates, activate audiences across walled gardens and measure whether any of it actually worked. AI solution Marcel sits on top, activating all of it across the client’s business.

Each piece does a different job. Together, the pitch is that a client running the full stack ends up with proprietary data — spanning Epsilon, Lotame and LiveRamp — that a competitor using the same LLM on generic inputs simply can’t match.

The example Publicis kept coming back to was a bank. With the full stack, that bank could build a wealth management agent that pulls from its retail banking, credit card and wealth management data, then securely connect to merchant data, payment networks and travel providers without any of those partners seeing each other’s records. The agent can cross-sell faster, detect fraud more accurately and personalize at a level that’s impossible if they’re only working with data they already own.

Carla Serrano, Publicis’ chief strategy officer, was blunt about why that gap exists. Most companies, she said, are running agents on legacy data built to report the past, not make decisions for the future. And because everyone is drawing from the same generic sources nobody has an edge. “Everyone has access to the same data for the same agents,” she told analysts, “killing their competitive advantage.” LiveRamp, in Publicis’s telling, is how that changes.

That’s the differentiator Publicis is selling. A data advantage that compounds over time — and one that, if it works, starts moving revenue away from the ad budgets that rise and fall with macroeconomic shifts and toward the kind of enterprise transformation contract that doesn’t.

Strategic logic is one thing. The financials are another

LiveRamp isn’t a distressed asset. It generated $813 million in revenue last year, grew at 13% annually and retains customers at a rate of 107%. Publicis paid a 29.8% premium for something already working. The near-term justification for that is $50 million in targeted cost savings and earnings per share accretion from year one. The longer-term bet is international. LiveRamp is 95% U.S. today and Publicis has form here. It took Epsilon from 5% international to 20%. The same playbook on LiveRamp’s global client base is where the real growth numbers live.

“Every major holdco is facing the same existential question: in a world where AI agents plan, buy and optimize media autonomously, what is the agency actually for?,” said Tom Laband, co-founder and CEO of location data business Adsquare. “The answer they’re all converging on is the same: own the intelligence layer. That means owning the data, identity infrastructure, clean rooms and measurement. LiveRamp gives Publicis a serious claim to that layer.”

Backing that claim up, however, is easier than it sounds. The neutrality question doesn’t hang over the deal, it cuts to the core of what made LiveRamp worth so much in the first place. RampID worked because everyone used it. And they did so because no single player owned it. The moment Publicis’ name goes on the door, that changes. Competitors start hedging. Vendors look for alternatives. And what was industry-grade infrastructure becomes something else: a Publicis asset. That’s a different product. Worth considerably less.

Sadoun knows it. On the call, he made four commitments. LiveRamp will continue to operate as an independent business with open access, no restrictions on services for any client, full interoperability will be maintained while client and partner data will be used only as explicitly agreed.

None of that will stop the questions. Analysts pushed on whether any new governance structures were planned to keep competing data providers comfortable. No, was the answer. Then came the harder question: if LiveRamp stays neutral, what does ownership give Publicis that a partnership didn’t.

Sadoun’s answer cut through it. In the advertising business, he said, Publicis didn’t need to own LiveRamp to win. The agentic transformation market is different. A commercial partnership won’t let either company build products and services together that neither could build alone. Neutrality in the network and proprietary capability on top is the whole point.

It’s not just a thesis either. Publicis has run this play before. When it acquired Influential and Captivate in 2024, the market raised identical concerns. Today, around half the revenue from both platforms comes from non-Publicis clients and competitors. They stayed because leaving meant building it themselves.

LiveRamp CEO Scott Howe backed that up. He said the neutrality question had been central to deal talks from the start — “a topic of conversation that started a long time ago” — and that what actually settled it wasn’t the pledges. It was the date of the announcement, when LiveRamp called hundreds of clients and every major punisher partner. “There was zero concern across all of those conversations that this commitment would be upheld,” he said.

The deal doesn’t exist in isolation. It’s Publicis’ answer to a question every holdco isn’t trying to solve at the same time. AI agents are automating the things holdcos have traditionally charged for — media planning, buying and optimization. if the work can be automated, the question of what the agency is actually for becomes harder to justify. The holdcos that are wining right now are the ones that are reframing that answer before CMOs do it for them.

“The whole industry is waking up to the fact that the outcomes era requires a fundamentally different stack,” said Adsquare’s Laband. “The holdcos that win will be the ones whose intelligence layer is so deeply embedded in how brands operate that the agents can’t function without them. That’s the real land grab happening right now.”