Bauer Media Group slashes publishing headcount in company-wide restructure 

Bauer Media Group, the entity behind titles such as Closer, Empire, Grazia and Heat, announced a company-wide restructuring this week, including significant job cuts, with sources indicating it could affect up to 30% of its publishing staff.

The developments came to light when the Europe-based publisher addressed staff internally earlier this week, during which leadership announced the cutbacks, primarily affecting its workforce in Germany and the U.K.

The cut in headcount was also alluded to in a muted announcement from Bauer Media Group, whereby the company said it “recognises [sic] that these changes will impact employees in certain areas of the business,” with the decision later explained in an April 15 company all-hands.

Bauer Media Group declined to comment on the scale of the layoffs, but confirmed that U.K.-based roles will be affected within the digital publishing business as part of its restructure, and that a formal consultation process has begun with affected employees, which is ongoing. Germany’s digital publishing operations will be consolidated around a smaller group of core brands, including Lecker.de, TVmovie.de and Astrowoche.de. As part of this shift, Bauer Media will discontinue its current digital infrastructure, which involves shutting down its standalone digital unit Bauer Xcel Media Deutschland KG, which is set to close on 30 Sept. 2026.

A Bauer Media Group spokesperson said the company is committed to supporting colleagues throughout this period of change responsibly and respectfully. “Where roles are affected in the U.K., colleagues are being taken through a formal consultation process, ensuring clear and ongoing communication. We are providing direct access to HR guidance and wellbeing support and prioritising opportunities for redeployment within the business where possible. We are focused on managing the transition transparently while treating everyone impacted with care and fairness,” said the spokesperson in an email statement to Digiday.

While the total number of job cuts was not officially announced, sources familiar with the strategic maneuvers estimated that the cuts would affect 20%-30% of headcount in its publishing division, across several departments.

The decision has been taken because the company, which produces dozens of titles across genres such as women’s lifestyle, TV listings, food and special interests, is understood to be focusing on growing revenue from other media channels such as audio and outdoor.

Changes in consumer behavior – primarily, audiences increasingly relying on AI Overviews instead of visiting publisher-owned websites – was cited as the chief reason behind Bauer Media’s realignment of its publishing business.

Meanwhile, a source familiar with the developments, who declined to be named to maintain relationships, pointed to the broader economic headwinds, namely the ongoing war in Iran and its impact on global shipping, which have driven up both magazine production and distribution costs, as another principal reason for the moves.

“They [Bauer Media Group management], basically said they want to evolve the business in a way that remains profitable, effective and efficient,” added the source, who also compared the escalating costs linked to the conflict in the Middle East as comparable to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic earlier in the decade.