Media Briefing: Overheard at the Digiday Publishing Summit, September 2025 Google search edition

This week’s Media Briefing recaps what publishers had to say about Google’s changes to its search experience and results page — and its impact on their referral traffic and their relationship with the tech giant — during the Digiday Publishing Summit’s closed-door town hall sessions.

Earlier this year, media executives got together at the Digiday Publishing Summit (DPS) in March to voice their frustration with declining referral traffic. It seems not much has changed since then.

This week, execs aired their grievances around Google search, especially with the expansion of AI-generated summaries AI Overviews on the search results page. Google felt like the bully in the room. Publishing execs spoke in a closed-door town hall session during DPS in Miami, Florida under Chatham House rules so Digiday could share what was said while maintaining the executives’ anonymity.

Despite a lot of doom and gloom, some publishers were optimistic about the strategies they were implementing to offset Google search traffic declines.

As one publishing exec put it: “Newsletters [are] a help. I think praying to God helps.”

Here’s what publishing execs had to say at the Digiday Publishing Summit about the mysterious beast that is Google search:

Referral traffic is still on the decline

“What we observed is that the decline from Google is not complemented by OpenAI or Perplexity kind of traffic. So overall, definitely, we’re seeing a drop in search traffic… A noticeable drop.”

“We are not seeing our traffic stabilize and we are way down year over year… It’s a cliff, and it’s definitely not stabilizing, at least from our perspective… It has forced us to think about everything else. What are the other traffic sources? What’s the most exposed, what’s less exposed? Which is a healthy exercise, like it’s the right thing to do.”

“It was not gradual. We saw a moment in time in late March, April — and then it was really precipitous. We had literally a day when Discover and Google News [traffic] went away, just away… Everyone has these surreal conversations with their Google News rep, and they’re like, ‘Oh no, I can’t talk to what’s going on.’ … Something was corrected [a little bit], but it never came back.”

More cracks in Google’s relationship with publishers

“I think they saw themselves falling behind, and they were like ‘Crap.’ … They’re not focused on spam or [algorithm] updates so much. I’m not that stressed about algo updates anymore, and not for a good reason. [Google is] really focused on figuring out how they stay relevant, how they keep their market share, and so they’re throwing a lot of stuff at the wall in search, and they’re kind of not caring too much about publishers. We keep asking the question… Have you guys thought about your relationship with publishers? Because the value exchange is really shifting really radically, and they don’t really have any answers at this point… or answers they don’t want to share with us at this time.”

“I think Google has always wanted to have OK relationships with publishers to the extent that they cared about it. But right now, they fear that OpenAI, Perplexity is an existential threat to them. So right now, they don’t really care as much. They want to become OpenAI before OpenAI becomes Google.”

“They’re taking away your search, they’re giving back Google Discover in some cases, opening it up on desktop. We’ve seen a big increase in Discover. But the Discover traffic is not nearly as important as the search. The long term keywords… they seem to be disintermediating, taking for themselves.”

“Google worried about losing market share. ChatGPT, Perpleixty are taking market share from Google… [but] the way that they are experimenting in traditional search is really where I think all of us are feeling it. It’s not like everybody’s rushing over to Gemini or AI Mode. They’re not. It’s the [AI] Overviews, and then it’s everything else that they do in that first page of search. They’re focusing on a lot of the same [very high-performing] search terms that we were focusing on. So you look at the results for searches like that, and there’s three spots for organic content, and then it’ll be [AI] Overviews, and then the audio thing, and some FAQs and another thing and another thing. And it’s 90% Google, and 10% everybody else.”

Some publishers saw more promising signs

“The latest Google algorithm has reduced my worries because we actually saw traffic to come back up in certain high ticket items, which gives me motivation that for lower funnel, when people are trying to make their buying decisions, they are still relying on publishers which are providing authoritative content.”

“It was very motivating to see traffic come back up a little bit. And I don’t think we are in a fear that all the search queries for buying big ticket items will go on AI Mode, because they are still going to have to rely on our expertise versus a random person on Reddit… if you are in a niche creating good content, I think you’ll be fine.”

What we’ve heard

“The choice we made at the time and to date is still not to license for training. Certainly we’re still in conversation with all of the companies, and as commercial models are evolving, we are having new types of conversations.”

– Bloomberg Media CEO Karen Saltser onstage at the Digiday Publishing Summit in Miami, Florida, on Monday.

Numbers to know

$15 billion: The amount President Donald Trump is seeking from The New York Times in a defamation lawsuit, claiming articles and a book damaged his reputation.

192,000 sq. ft.: The size of the space Condé Nast is subleasing to Bank of New York in its 1 World Trade Center offices.

49%: The year-over-year traffic increase to Substack in August, the only site of the 50 biggest English-language news websites in the world to grow in that time.

$16.50 per share: The amount Hearst has offered to buy Dallas Morning News, raising its offer once again to ward off a competing bid by hedge fund Alden Global Capital.

