How People Inc. is prioritizing traffic and revenue diversification to prepare for AI era

The AI era is coming for publishers, whether they’re ready for it or not. People Inc. — formerly known as Dotdash Meredith — is preparing for all the changes that come with AI’s impact on search and content discovery by focusing on traffic and revenue diversification, as well as direct to consumer relationships, as it lessens its reliance on Google search.

“The approach to it is pretty straightforward, but it’s actually really hard. We need to diversify where and how we gain traffic, and we also need to build … more and stronger direct to consumer relationships,” Alysia Borsa, People Inc.’s chief business officer and president of lifestyle, health and finance, said onstage at the Digiday Publishing Summit in Miami, Fla., on Monday. “That’s what we have been doing. Some of our brands are already on the other side, and some are still more exposed. It does vary by brand and by vertical.”