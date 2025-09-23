LinkedIn algorithm tweaks lead to views slump for some creators

After a viewership boom earlier this year, some LinkedIn creators say their video impressions have slumped in the second half of 2025 — a drop the platform attributes to changes in how it prioritizes video.

Over the past two months, seven LinkedIn creators and talent managers have reported a downturn in video impressions on the platform compared to the beginning of 2025, a period during which LinkedIn reported a 36 percent year-over-year increase in overall video viewership.

Video creator Gigi Robinson said that the first six months of 2025 were “phenomenal” in terms of video performance, with her videos garnering nearly 120 million impressions between January and March of this year. In the past 90 days, however, Robinson’s cumulative video impressions have dropped into the single-digit millions.

LinkedIn creator Lindsey Gamble said that his individual videos typically reached between 40,000 and 70,000 views at the beginning of 2025, but that this figure has declined to “a few thousand” over the past month.

“When LinkedIn launched [its dedicated video tab], it was completely pushing out videos — it was giving millions of impressions,” said LinkedIn creator Kamya Marwah. “But after it reached its peak, now it no longer gets impressions. Video takes triple the investment, in terms of time, for me to actually produce, and if I’m not getting the ROI, I feel like it’s not worth putting in my time and effort.”

When asked about the decline in video viewership, a LinkedIn representative acknowledged that the performance of some creators’ individual videos had gone down, but said that this drop was part of the natural fluctuation in performance that occurred as a result of ongoing tests and changes to LinkedIn’s video strategy intended to serve more relevant videos to targeted audience members rather than blasting out all video content across all feeds.

“As we evolve, and we see a lot of creation in a format, we need to evolve the way that we match that content for the viewers on the other side,” said LinkedIn senior director of product development Lakshman Somasundaram.

Somasundaram said that LinkedIn video consumption within the platform’s video tab had increased by 40 percent year over year, with average viewing time increasing by 2.2x. He declined to share whether overall video impressions on LinkedIn were rising, but said the reported reductions could be due to the platform’s removal of the video tab for users outside the U.S. in March 2025, as part of ongoing tests to the format. He said that the scaling down of LinkedIn’s video tab could be one explanation for the decrease in video performance observed by some creators.

“It’s not a shift in the algorithm, per se. I would consider it more as us doing a better job of understanding which content is most relevant to which members, rather than any broader algo change,” he said.

The LinkedIn representative also pointed out that the recent decline in video impressions was not a universal experience among creators on the platform, flagging posts from creators Hiromi Okuyama and Meghana Dar showing continued increases in their video impressions on LinkedIn. A representative of creator Natalie “Corporate Natalie” Marshall shared that she similarly hadn’t noticed a dip in video impressions on LinkedIn. Other creators, such as Colin Rocker, have seen their overall monthly video impressions continue to rise even as the performance of individual videos decreases, with Rocker speculating that this was a result of LinkedIn’s algorithm continuing to surface his older videos to relevant audience members.

“You’re building a backlog, and that video you made in March doesn’t die or disappear — someone may be seeing that video for the first time today, as we’re having this call,” he said. “And so, as you build up that snowball effect, month to month, my views have gone up, whereas video to video, the views have gone down.”

As LinkedIn tweaks its algorithm to serve more relevant videos to audience members rather than blasting out video content across all feeds, creators are adapting by becoming more deliberate about the videos they post to LinkedIn, rather than cross-posting their videos across all platforms.

“A restaurant gifted my husband and I an anniversary dinner experience — is that something LinkedIn would want to know about? The approach has to be different,” said creator Libby Shayo. “It isn’t just, ‘how cute, we’re going to our anniversary dinner.’ It’s like, ‘how smart of a business move, to jump in on a special moment.’”

Creators are also adjusting the types of content they prioritize on LinkedIn, with some, like creator Terry Rice, now viewing video as a lower-performing format.

“What is working? It’s infographics that are like cheat sheets — like ‘five ways to stop reading these things and actually put in the work’ — those blow up very well, and they’re also the easiest to make,” Rice said. “After that is carousel posts; they’re engaging better for longer-form storytelling. After that, it’s text with image, then video.”

Brands engaging in creator marketing on LinkedIn have taken note of the changing video algorithm and adjusted their approach accordingly. The social media management app Hootsuite, for example, has continued to increase its spending on LinkedIn creator marketing in 2025, but has shifted much of its focus from videos to static text and image posts, which Hootsuite social and influencer marketing strategist Eileen Kwok said performed better for the brand. Hootsuite has not sworn off of LinkedIn video but is focused on performance, with the brand still sometimes paying influencers to make branded videos if video is that creator’s best-performing format.

“Video is just not really native to the platform, especially when we have platforms like TikTok and Instagram that are mostly video-heavy, and that’s what users expect when they go on that platform,” Kwok said. “For myself, as a brand and consumer, I don’t go on LinkedIn to consume video — I go on LinkedIn to learn from thought leaders.”