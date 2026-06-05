YouTube’s AI remix push exposes a looming reckoning for the creator economy 

Late last month, Google plugged its Gemini Omni model into YouTube Shorts’ existing Remix tool, turning it into a way to heavily rework or transform creators’ videos.

Billed as a way to “easily step into the trends and conversations on YouTube,” the update has instead raised fresh questions across the creator economy about who controls how content is reused and reshaped by AI.

The YouTube Shorts Remix feature has existed since late 2023, but the recent addition of generative AI has fundamentally changed how it works. When viewing a short, a remix icon appears at the bottom of the screen, tapping it lets creators reuse the video or audio. A Gemini logo in the top right opens an “AI Playground” where they can pull from existing templates, create music or generate new content from text.

The feature purportedly gives creators more control over how their content is consumed, according to Jacquie Kostuk, vp of strategy at advertising agency FUSE Create.

“It’s encouraging on-platform generative AI inside a controlled, attribution-safe wrapper,” Kostuk said. “It’s labeled and watermarked as altered, it links remixed assets back to the original material for original poster credit, and it allows creators to opt-out from remixes to, fingers crossed, control their likeness and IP.”

Jonathan Chanti, CEO and cofounder of Reign Maker Group, spoke about he tool’s ability to lower the barrier to entry for content creation. “Fans and creators can easily remix, localize, edit and scale video content, which could increase engagement, discovery, watch time and overall platform growth for YouTube,” he said. “For creators, AI-assisted remixing could extend the lifespan and reach of their content in ways that were previously impossible.”

Meanwhile, Mustafa Aijaz, vp of SoaR Gaming, believes the remixing tool is a boon for “newly minted” creators and could help them make content they otherwise couldn’t, particularly with b-roll or other storytelling assets.

But Lily Comba, founder and CEO of influencer marketing agency Superbloom, thinks generative AI could oversaturate the field and compromise what makes creators such effective marketing tools

“Being creative under internet pressure is very difficult; being a content creator isn’t supposed to be easy,” she said. “Not everyone is going to be a good content creator…I don’t think that there needs to be this kind of purity in influencer marketing, everyone should create content because it’s fun…but this AI-generated content is also perpetuating this idea that you have to show up online perfectly, which is incredibly problematic.

Remixed, reworked, rewritten

The experts Digiday spoke with raised concerns over several aspects of YouTube’s AI-supported remixing.

First, the opt-out function appears to require manually toggling off the ability to remix each individual YouTube Short, which means creators unwilling to have their work remixed in a variety of ways could easily miss how to stop it from happening.

“If you have to opt out to stop your content from being used, that’s not consent,” said Donatas Smailys, CEO at creator marketing platform, Billo. “The creator economy runs on trust between a real person and their audience. The second a platform can remix your likeness without an explicit yes, it kills the authenticity that made the content valuable in the first place.”

Then there’s the manipulation and cannibalization problem. Though remixed Shorts link back to the original content, it won’t necessarily drive viewers there, and if the remixed content makes the original content virtually unrecognizable or demonstrably different in tone, it can damage a creator’s brand.

“AI changes remixing from basic editing into highly realistic manipulation at scale,” Chanti said. “That creates potential issues around misinformation, brand safety, sponsorship conflicts, audience trust and ownership of identity, especially as creators increasingly operate as businesses and public brands.”

Frank Poe, attorney and founder of creator-focused law firm Poe Law, suggested the content generated by Gemini could even trigger YouTube’s copyright infringement rules.

“As a creator, if you’re using Gemini, it’s unclear that you are posting content that is 100% yours and free from any claims a third-party might make…which might put whoever posts it on YouTube at odds with its terms of service, which still has the three strikes,” Poe said. “There’s no safe harbor on the Google/Gemini side to protect you from that.”

And governments are starting to take notice: on June 9, New York State’s Synthetic Performer Disclosure Law will take effect, in which AI “performers” in ads have to be disclosed. Similar laws will take effect in California and the European Union in early August.

“In the next few months, we’ll know whether New York actually enforces their rules,” Smailys said. “A year from now, brands that went fully AI to cut costs will be dealing with compliance risks, platform rules and audience trust problems all at once. Brands that invested in authentic human creators will not have these problems.”

Slop avoidant

While platforms incorporate more generative AI into their products and creators, marketers, and brands fold it into their workflows, the state of generative AI in the creator economy remains murky.

The marketers and lawyers Digiday spoke with stressed that creators should pay close attention to platforms’ terms of service, the fine print of brand deals, and look into how to protect their own IP if they see fit. A November 2025 from Billion Dollar Boy found that 58% of creators are now interested in exploring copyright protection for their face, identity and voice.

In general, most creators and brands are avoiding publishing or creating wholly AI-generated content, according to Poe.

“There still remains a mutual avoidance of AI in the deliverables by the brands and the creator – the former because they won’t want to pay for something artificial, and the latter because they don’t want to be replaced,” he said.

AI-generated content can also undermine brand identity and run afoul of IP law – 55% of marketers and 53% of creators say that AI has led to more copyright infringement and IP theft in the creator economy, according to the Billion Dollar Boy study. And the overall consumer sentiment towards generative AI isn’t all that positive: a recent study from Ipsos and Syracuse University tested 20 ads across 10 major brands, some human-made, others AI-generated, found that 38% of participants felt human-made ads were more creative, and 46% felt they were more emotionally engaging.

Despite these concerns, platforms are still pushing ahead. YouTube is weaving Gemini deeper into its creative ecosystem (the company did not respond to a request for comment), while TikTok, even after scaling back its AI-generated content, remains inundated with fake influencers pushing dropshipped products as bespoke pieces made by struggling Black women.

“These tech platforms are just chasing each other when it comes to the next innovation, the next feature,” said Comba. “Who is going to nail AI the fastest?”

And though platforms like Meta have promised to crack down on unoriginal content, Instagram has its fair share of AI avatars hawking products, according to The Verge. This sends mixed signals to creators and brands working across multiple social media platforms, and it confuses consumers.

“People don’t want to hear from robots,” Superbloom’s Comba said. “AI robots don’t have wallets, they’re not wearing the product, they’re not a personal testimonial from a consumer’s perspective.”