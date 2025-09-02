Digiday editors recap the top stories and developments from summer 2025
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Spotify
There’s no such thing as a summer slowdown. While members of the media and marketing industries may have tried to take a break from the daily grind, the news cycle never let up.
From Paramount’s Skydance Media sale and Omnicom-IPG’s merger milestone to a new CEO at WPP and fresh competition for Google, the past few months have been pretty momentous. But also incredibly messy. Again, see the situation at Paramount and the pressure on Google. And that’s not to mention the topsy-turvy tariff-related state of affairs.
But as the summer fades to fall, the events that transpired this season have set the conditions for what’s likely to be an even more eventful — to use a euphemism — end to the year. To that end, Digiday managing editor Sara Jerde joined Digiday Podcast hosts Kimeko McCoy and Tim Peterson to recap the stories of the summer and analyze what they portend for the rest of 2025 and beyond.
“It’s been chaos, but the good kind of chaos where there’s a lot of interesting news to dissect,” said Jerde. She added, “We look forward to having slower days and to enjoy the beach or the nice sunsets, but that’s not really where we found ourselves this summer. It’s definitely not been a slow one.”
The blurred line between streaming and the traditional TV bundle
Peterson: “Streaming services are just the extension of cable now. We have these TV network companies getting rid of their cable network businesses and kind of recreating them, but with streaming services now.”
An inflection point for publishers and AI companies
Jerde: “There are too many views and differing perspectives on how to use AI and how to partner with these AI companies for publishers to actually get their shit together and bring about change.”
Everyone’s coming for Google’s crown
McCoy: “Does somebody like a Perplexity, or some of the smaller AI players, have the infrastructure to maintain what Google has? You pass the baton to somebody who can’t catch it. Now what?”
That long, looming shadow of tariffs
Peterson: “I don’t think we’ve really seen a direct impact from these tariffs just yet. We’ve seen prices go up and there’s been a lot of concern from advertisers, but all of that felt more preemptive.”
More in Media
Fortnite advertising friction: creators say brands are wasting money on custom maps
As ad dollars pour into Fortnite, creators warn that advertisers may be overspending. Five Fortnite creators and talent managers told Digiday that they believe brands are overspending on the platform by focusing their efforts on custom-branded maps, rather than integrations into pre-existing popular experiences.
Overheard during the Digiday publisher town hall
Revenue optimization, dealing with DSPs and SSPs and AI were top of mind for publishers during Digiday’s virtual town hall event.
How The Wall Street Journal is strategizing for ‘Google zero’
Ed Hyatt, director of newsroom SEO at The Wall Street Journal, shared SEO strategies he’s prioritizing for this search and AI era.