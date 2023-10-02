AI Briefing: Celebrity bots, ChatGPT gets new senses, and more

Two years after it began touting the metaverse, Meta — the company formerly known as Facebook — turned its attention to generative AI last week with a range of new features for users, developers, companies and creators.

Meta’s annual Meta Connect conference still had plenty of metaverse news — detailed in its debut of the Quest 3 mixed reality headset — but the event was a major milestone for the giant as it looks to catch up with OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, Adobe, Snap, Anthropic and others that already have popular generative AI platforms in the market.