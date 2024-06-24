What you missed at Cannes Lions 2024
Digiday covers the latest from marketing and media at the annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. More from the series →
As you settle back in to your week, here’s a recap of what you might’ve missed from Cannes Lions 2024 across our coverage areas:
Media
- Publishers’ top tips for pitching advertisers at Cannes
- Why Dow Jones CMO Sherry Weiss is focused on AI
- Publishers at Cannes chase ad dollars surrounding women’s sports
Marketing
- Investment bankers and private equity firms turn up en masse
- Sports hold full court at Cannes Lions 2024
- Sugar23 pitches marketers on production in Cannes
- NFL CMO Tim Ellis on its global expansion
- Laurie Lam, chief brand officer for e.l.f. beauty on shock-based marketing
- OpenAI believes AI development is a ‘shared responsibility’
- How Uber Ads is tackling programmatic challenges and AI innovations
- What Spotify’s push into video could mean for its ad business
- Why commerce media networks are making a bigger play at Cannes Lions 2024
- At Cannes Lions 2024, TikTok doesn’t talk about a U.S. ban
- Inside Instacart’s plans to make every surface shoppable with CMO Laura Jones
- Cavel Khan, chief growth officer at Group Black, on the importance of reaching Black and diverse audiences at scale
- Tressie Lieberman, CMO of Yahoo, spoke on not underestimating the power of consumers as influencers
- Hilton CMO Mark Weinstein says the ‘hot air’ AI hype cycle isn’t over yet
- GARM and Ad Net Zero launch new standards to transform carbon emission measurement in media
- Mark Kirkham, CMO, PepsiCo international beverages chats about generative AI use
- How tackled their evolving role amid AI and growth challenges
- LinkedIn eyes B2C marketers as it looks to increase ad dollars
- Michael Lacorazza, CMO, US Bank talks financial media networks
- Jim Mollica, CMO of Bose, spoke on networking at Cannes
- Cannes Lions 2024 was the festival of creators
- Jean-Paul Jansen, CMO Mars petcare, North America spoke on the company’s data strategy for category storytelling
- Matt Wauserlauff, co-founder and CEO of Blockboard (Digiday’s Cannes coverage sponsor) spoke on the marriage of generative AI and blockchain technology
- Jenny Lewis, CMO of The Knot, on Cannes Lions 2024
Future of TV
- Omnicom and The Trade Desk co-develop new data solutions to optimize CTV budgets
Media Buying
- Why influencer agencies drew attention at Cannes Lions
- Omnicom and Amazon Ads partner to connect audience data to browsing and shopping insights
- David Jones on The Brandtech Group’s plan for generative AI
- Omnicom’s Flywheel gets certified with TikTok Shop as it ties creators to sales results
- Omnicom wraps Cannes with an Instacart API deal to buy directly off influencer content
- Inside Publicis Groupe’s closed-door Cannes AI push
More in Media Buying
Media Buying Briefing: The two types of influencer agencies, and why they have different appeal to holding companies
There are two ways to look at the emerging influencer marketing industry: the talent side and technology side of the business.
Influencer marketing firm Captiv8 looks to grow social commerce with brand storefront offering
Influencer marketing firm Captiv8 this week launched a brand storefront offering to expand creator commerce opportunities beyond social media.
Omnicom wraps Cannes with an Instacart API deal to buy directly off influencer content
Omnicom said it’s building a new platform to enable this functionality across social media platforms, which will be ready by this fall and will be able to attribute orders purchased to a specific creator activation for their clients, via Omnicom’s Flywheel commerce cloud.