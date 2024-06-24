Digiday @ Cannes

What you missed at Cannes Lions 2024

By Sara Jerde  •  June 24, 2024  •
As you settle back in to your week, here’s a recap of what you might’ve missed from Cannes Lions 2024 across our coverage areas:

Media

Marketing

Future of TV

Media Buying

Member Exclusive

Media Buying Briefing: The two types of influencer agencies, and why they have different appeal to holding companies

June 24, 2024

There are two ways to look at the emerging influencer marketing industry: the talent side and technology side of the business.

Influencer marketing firm Captiv8 looks to grow social commerce with brand storefront offering

June 21, 2024

Influencer marketing firm Captiv8 this week launched a brand storefront offering to expand creator commerce opportunities beyond social media.

Omnicom wraps Cannes with an Instacart API deal to buy directly off influencer content

June 20, 2024

Omnicom said it’s building a new platform to enable this functionality across social media platforms, which will be ready by this fall and will be able to attribute orders purchased to a specific creator activation for their clients, via Omnicom’s Flywheel commerce cloud.

