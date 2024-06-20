Digiday Podcast at Cannes: What Spotify’s push into video could mean for its ad business

Digiday covers the latest from marketing and media at the annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. More from the series →

We’ve made it to the halfway point of Cannes Lions, where Lee Brown, global head of ads business and platform at Spotify joins this episode of the Digiday at Cannes Podcast.

The audio streaming platform has spread its wings a bit, taking a swing at visual content, like music videos and lyrics to follow along with music content. In expanding its content offerings, it has also expanded its opportunity to take in more ad dollars. Keeping pace with the AI boom, Spotify recently announced the launch of its first AI ad format, where marketers can leverage AI for voice ads.

For the last 10 years, Spotify Beach has been a Cannes Lions staple, most notably for its concerts on the beach, featuring big-name performers like Dua Lipa or Foo Fighters. For this episode of the Digiday at Cannes Podcast, Brown talks about Spotify’s Cannes anniversary, its play for more ad dollars and becoming a main line item in advertisers’ budgets.