Digiday @ Cannes

Digiday Podcast at Cannes: What Spotify’s push into video could mean for its ad business

By Kimeko McCoy  •  June 20, 2024  •

Digiday covers the latest from marketing and media at the annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. More from the series →

Subscribe: Apple PodcastsStitcherSpotify

We’ve made it to the halfway point of Cannes Lions, where Lee Brown, global head of ads business and platform at Spotify joins this episode of the Digiday at Cannes Podcast. 

The audio streaming platform has spread its wings a bit, taking a swing at visual content, like music videos and lyrics to follow along with music content. In expanding its content offerings, it has also expanded its opportunity to take in more ad dollars. Keeping pace with the AI boom, Spotify recently announced the launch of its first AI ad format, where marketers can leverage AI for voice ads.

For the last 10 years, Spotify Beach has been a Cannes Lions staple, most notably for its concerts on the beach, featuring big-name performers like Dua Lipa or Foo Fighters. For this episode of the Digiday at Cannes Podcast, Brown talks about Spotify’s Cannes anniversary, its play for more ad dollars and becoming a main line item in advertisers’ budgets.

https://digiday.com/?p=548374
Trending in
Most Read

More in Podcasts

View More
Digiday Podcast: Creators

How creators Molly Burke and Tyler Oakley grew online communities through advocacy

June 11, 2024

Listen to the fourth and final episode of the Digiday Podcast’s Creator series.

Digiday Podcast: Creators

How Hunter Harris and Caroline Chambers have extended their Substack subscribers into monetizable communities

June 4, 2024

The third episode of the Digiday Podcast’s Creator series takes a look at Substack and how content creators are monetizing their tens of thousands of subscribers.

Digiday Podcast: The Return

Microsoft’s top AI tips for managers: The Return podcast, season 3, episode 6

May 30, 2024

Generative AI has been revolutionary for middle managers who are looking for ways to streamline their workflow and get more time back.

DIGIDAY+

Get access to tools and analysis to stay ahead of the trends transforming media and marketing

My Account

Visit your account page to make changes and renew.

logo
© 2024. All rights reserved