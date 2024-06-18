Digiday Podcast at Cannes: Why Dow Jones CMO Sherry Weiss is focused on AI

Digiday covers the latest from marketing and media at the annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. More from the series →

On day one of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the Digiday Podcast is joined by Dow Jones CMO Sherry Weiss live from the Wall Street Journal’s new location — WSJ has relocated from on the pier to its new location next to the famous Carlton Hotel.

Thus far, it’s been the usual wheeling and dealing of Cannes Lions with dinner parties and happy hours. Much of the conversation at Cannes has been dominated by the topic of artificial intelligence, a focal point for Weiss. On the ground here at Cannes, Weiss said she’s looking to chat with partners about leveraging AI tools for the creative process, something that’s become mainstream amongst marketers at this point. But as the AI hype cycle continues, data privacy, safety, and return on investment become bigger talking points.

“Honestly, that’s going to be a lot of what I’m gonna be doing this week,” Weiss said, “is talking with some of our tech partners to figure out how we can start using some of their technology.”

In the second episode of the Digiday at Cannes podcast, Weiss talks about AI tools in marketing, data privacy within AI and WSJ’s new ad campaign to boost readership.