Digiday Podcast at Cannes: How Uber Ads is tackling programmatic challenges and AI innovations

We’re on day three of Cannes, joined by Megan Ramm, global director and head of CPG partnerships at Uber, for this episode of the Digiday at Cannes podcast.

This is Uber Ads’ second year in business and, simultaneously, its second year at Cannes. Just a few days ago, the company announced that it was expanding its programmatic ad business to include partnerships with demand-side platforms like The Trade Desk, Yahoo’s DSP and Google’s Display & Video 360. As of late, programmatic has had a rough go with shrinking ad budgets, uproar around made-for-advertising sites and more.

As Uber Ads continues to grow its business, Ramm stopped by the Digiday Podcast at Cannes to talk about Uber’s approach to challenges in programmatic, the rise of artificial intelligence and the company’s trajectory.

