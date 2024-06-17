Digiday Podcast at Cannes Lions: Why Hilton CMO Mark Weinstein says the ‘hot air’ AI hype cycle isn’t over yet

Digiday covers the latest from marketing and media at the annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. More from the series →

Bonjour from day one of the annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and the kick-off of the Digiday Cannes podcast. Ahead of this year’s rosé-induced festivities, Hilton CMO Mark Weinstein, a Cannes Lions veteran attendee, joins us for the first episode of Digiday’s week-long podcast series.

Last year’s generative artificial intelligence hype cycle hasn’t quite fizzled out yet It’s expected not only to show up this year, says Weinstein, but drown out other conversations. No doubt, marketers have found uses for gen AI beyond social copy and internal content creation, but it’s yet to be said if AI will reach an inflection point for brand at this year’s Lions.

“Unfortunately, a lot of the conversation will be just blustering and hot air,” Weinstein said. “We’re not yet at a point where any of us know, including the people building the capabilities by the way, where this ends.”

Tune in to hear how Hilton is using AI internally and how Weinstein says the industry should be talking about AI at this year’s Cannes Lions on the Digiday Podcast at Cannes.

