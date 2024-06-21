Digiday @ Cannes

Digiday Podcast at Cannes: Inside Instacart’s plans to make every surface shoppable with CMO Laura Jones

By Kimeko McCoy  •  June 21, 2024  •

Digiday covers the latest from marketing and media at the annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. More from the series →

Subscribe: Apple PodcastsStitcherSpotify

Instacart is on a mission to make every surface shoppable, pitching that to advertisers at this year’s Cannes Lions festival. Notably, there’s been an increased presence of retail and commerce media networks on the ground with brands like Chase and United having a presence here at Cannes on the heels of launching their own networks. 

“This last year has been about moving off-platform. So now, we’re making our data available on an aggregated, anonymized basis to other media platforms,” said Instacart CMO Laura Jones.

As things begin to close down today, Jones joins this episode of the Digiday Podcast at Cannes to talk about Instacart’s beefed-up retail media offering, presence at Cannes, and more.

https://digiday.com/?p=548468
Trending in
Most Read

More in Marketing

View More
Digiday @ Cannes

Cannes Briefing: Sports hold full court at Cannes Lions 2024

June 21, 2024

Sports isn’t just a sideshow at Cannes Lions 2024, it’s taking center stage.

Future of Work

HR and marketing are more connected than they used to be

June 21, 2024

A highly competitive job market and the rise of employer branding have necessitated a closer collaboration between HR and marketing.

Digiday @ Cannes

Sugar23 pitches marketers on production in Cannes, using entertainment to ‘telegraph what the brand is really about’

June 21, 2024

Brands need to produce entertainment that people would pay to consume rather than skip.

DIGIDAY+

Get access to tools and analysis to stay ahead of the trends transforming media and marketing

My Account

Visit your account page to make changes and renew.

logo
© 2024. All rights reserved