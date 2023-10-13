Google’s ‘unique’ status in the advertising paradigm emerges as its DOJ battles continue

The Justice Department’s antitrust battle with Google is nearing its halfway point, and this week, Justice Amit P. Mehta’s D.C. courtroom heard more from advertisers — a ‘unique take’ on proceedings that have generated headlines dominated by Big Tech scions.

As the DOJ’s antitrust battle with Alphabet’s search empire — a.k.a. the trial for the future of the internet — enters its fifth week the ad industry also heard more on potential outcomes should the court award the government a major antitrust win.

Eric Posner, an antitrust expert and former Justice Department lawyer, albeit, he didn’t work directly on the DOJ’s case, told a New York advertising conference not to expect an all-out breakup of Google should it lose the case.

The majority of the headlines generated by the trial have thus far centered on the revelations gleaned from Big Tech executives, such as Google’s own Jerry Dischler disclosing how “tweaks” to its online ad auctions would take place, particularly when parent-corporation Alphabet had numbers to hit.

The highlight of the defense’s witness list has been Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella who explained the software giant’s attempts to forge a beachhead in the search market. Although, he described this web sector as a “no-fly zone” alleging that Google’s exclusive default agreements with device manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung were a roadblock to competition.