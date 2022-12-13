Here are the 2022 global media rankings by ad spend: Google, Facebook remain dominant — Alibaba, ByteDance in the mix

The winds of the global economic slowdown have started to chill even the buoyant digital advertising market, albeit digital spending is on course to hit $567.49 billion this year, up from $522.5 billion in 2021, according to Insider Intelligence.

Figures shared with Digiday by the analyst firm ranked the performance of the industry’s major digital ad companies by global revenue with results indicating that while the sector is in line to cool over the next few years it is forecast to be valued at $695.96 billion in 2024.