AI Briefing: Adobe and Salesforce expand AI tools while tech CEOs visit Congress

As top tech leaders visited Capitol Hill last week for more AI conversations — some under oath and others behind closed doors — several of the largest platforms released even more generative AI tools for marketers and creatives.

Last week, Adobe expanded its Firefly AI platform beyond beta to make it generally available across Adobe’s Creative Cloud and Experience Cloud. The new features in Photoshop and Illustrator will let people use AI to recolor photos, add or remove images and other tasks. Meanwhile, other programs like Premiere Pro and After Effects will sport new AI-powered features including ways to remove filler words and background noise with text-based editing.