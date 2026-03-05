Yahoo pauses IAB membership amid a series of quiet cost-saving measures

While Yahoo is a far cry from its peak during the dot-com bubble, its audience size, brand value, and underlying technology continue to attract advertiser interest.

However, that legacy is valued by some more than others (apparently), with sources telling Digiday that recent maneuverings point to a shift in priorities – particularly as its private equity owners are linked to separate ad tech investments.

For some, such subtle moves are a sign of the times, with one of the earliest talismanic internet brands adjusting itself as the agentic era of the medium dawns.

However, for others, it signals that Yahoo’s owners, Apollo Global Management, are moving on to the next shiny thing as the PE firm’s five-year investment matures.

IAB board memberships

Three separate sources, all of whom asked to remain unidentified to maintain relationships with Yahoo, told Digiday the outfit has made multiple, subtle cost-saving moves across the globe in recent months.

One source with knowledge of several international markets said Yahoo has quietly withdrawn from several IAB boards globally, amid a series of cost-saving measures which includes the suspension of its global IAB membership. For some, it’s a move that marks a significant retrenchment for a company long embedded in industry trade bodies.

The source said Yahoo has stepped back from IAB boards across North America, including the U.S., where its revenue chief has historically served on the board of directors, the U.K. and APAC.

Yahoo declined to comment when approached by Digiday for official input, although it’s understood there is scope to reinstate membership from next year onwards.

Yahoo was a founding member of several IAB chapters worldwide and traditionally maintained board representation through senior executives from its demand-side platform. The withdrawals (some of which are imminent) are significant, given its stature as an internet trailblazer.

Such a pullback represents more than routine cost-cutting for some, potentially signaling a strategic shift away from formal industry governance in multiple regions, with sources suggesting Yahoo wants to direct resources towards developing its agentic roadmap.

For example, it is worth noting that Yahoo representation is listed on the IAB Tech Lab’s board of directors as its vp, ads data product, Giovannni Gardelli, who can “propose, prioritize, and approve major new initiatives.”

For some, this could be seen as an indication that Yahoo wants to maintain a guiding hand in the ad industry’s standards-setting as it transitions to the agentic era.

After all, at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, Yahoo told Digiday it was repositioning its platform as backend infrastructure that advertisers and their own AI agents can plug into. This contrasts with a more conventional DSP, indicating a bet that its first-party identity and commerce data will be more valuable than a proprietary dashboard.

Not renewing multiple IAB memberships worldwide, including the resignation of several influential board membership roles, also appears to be accompanied by several financial cost-cutting measures, according to multiple sources.

Focus on the U.S.?

Meanwhile, separate sources familiar with Yahoo’s APAC operations claimed cost-cutting measures included a significant downsizing of its operations in the region – late-2025 leadership changes in that geography were reported midway through 2025.

One source claimed such changes amounted to “abandoning international.” Meanwhile, a separate observer interpreted the slashing of international marketing budgets as an indication that things are “touch and go” and that a rethink of its global operations was imminent.

It’s not uncommon for U.S.-founded companies to prioritize domestic operations; all sources consulted in this article note that North America generates the bulk of their revenue, and that’s hardly an isolated situation in ad tech.

However, Yahoo’s diminished localization in overseas markets is understood to be part of a broader cost-control effort. For example, a third source, familiar with several people within its global operations, told Digiday that a wave of “constant departures” was capped by a notable round of layoffs in Q4 2025, with much of the job losses felt inside the U.S.

While Yahoo’s underlying ad tech stack is considered strong, internal concern is that investment in international growth has slowed or stalled, with some observers anticipating a potential strategic pivot.

For example, efforts to divest Yahoo’s DSP – widely considered the leader in this category after Google’s DV 360, The Trade Desk, and Amazon – have been underway since late 2024.

Meanwhile, one source noted that Apollo Global Management could pursue global partnerships to shore up its worldwide presence, especially as it is rumored to be nearing a multi-billion-dollar deal to acquire fellow ad tech company AppsFlyer.

“The U.S. has always been where the money is at,” said one source, noting how the potential for the “edge cases” of monetizing in international markets could involve outsourcing.

“If I’m Apollo, and you look at the numbers and want to back off, you could ask whether you want to do a reseller arrangement… that could outstrip the cost, but even that takes effort to manage.”